Jersey Shore’s Snooki provides ‘fourth child’ update in emotional post amid pregnancy rumors

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been featured in rumors that she’s been pregnant with her fourth child for weeks and recently shared an update.

For several months, fans believed they saw clues she was hiding a baby bump.

The speculation came as the 36-year-old MTV star shared various pieces of content on her social media accounts where she wore tops that seemed baggier or had other objects placed in front of her stomach.

Although Snooki denied being pregnant during a podcast episode, it didn’t stop commenters from continuing to speculate.

A recent social media video post had fans questioning if she was expecting another child with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

However, in a more recent update, Snooki posted about her “fourth child” amid the ongoing pregnancy rumors, indicating it’s been a difficult time.

Snooki shares emotional post about her ‘fourth child’

Taking to Instagram this week, Snooki shared a carousel post of photos. In the first, she is seen holding her adorable mixed poodle, Rocky, close to her and smiling.

Additional photos show Snooki planting a kiss on Rocky and a close-up of the back of a light blue dog shirt he’s wearing with “RUFF LIFE” printed on it.

“MY ROCKY! I’ve been a mess these last few days with my 4th child undergoing surgery!!” Snooki said in the IG post caption.

She also thanked the St. Francis Veterinary Medical Center for caring for her “baby.”

“So grateful Rocky has the best care!” she wrote in her caption, adding, “BRB, going to cuddle & spoil him all day!”

While Snooki didn’t mention the specifics of Rocky’s surgery in her post, a fan replied to another fan asking what happened, indicating, “he was neutered and a few teeth extractions as well I believe.”

St. Francis Veterinary Medical Center also commented on Snooki’s update post to wish Rocky well in his recovery following the recent procedures.

Based on their comment, Rocky will return in two weeks, possibly for a checkup or additional care.

Snooki refuted the pregnancy speculation

With the recent post, Snooki may be poking fun at all those ongoing pregnancy rumors. Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported Snooki refuted the rumors she was expecting a fourth child.

During The Meatball Pod episode, she also called out another reality TV star, Real Housewives’ Kim Zolciak-Biermann, for spreading the rumors with false posts to her many followers. Snooki said she had to call Zolciak-Biermann’s manager to ask her to stop the posts.

“Kim Zolciak, you need to monitor what you’re posting. Because when I used to do that, I would approve of all the things. So if it’s like talking about another reality star, I would always nix it because I don’t want to be doing that, you know?” she said.

Ahead of that rant about the social media issue, Snooki stated that she wasn’t expecting another child.

“No! I am not f**ing pregnant. I do not want another child. I mean, if it just so happens, it’ll happen, and obviously, I’ll be happy or whatever. But I’m not trying to have a fourth child,” she said, adding that family dog Rocky is her fourth.

Snooki has been married to Jionni LaValle since 2014, and the couple shares three children: Lorenzo Dominic, Angelo James, and Giovanna Marie. While she’s yet to reveal another child is on the way, it’s clear that Rocky is also an important part of their family!

