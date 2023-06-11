Jersey Shore’s Snooki celebrates daughter Giovanna’s first Communion, shares adorable photos of her kids

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed love for her daughter Giovanna as she celebrated her first Communion.

The Jersey Shore star uploaded a variety of photos featuring Giovanna and her two brothers all dressed up for the special occasion last week.

In the first picture for an Instagram carousel post, Giovanna wore a white gown as she stood against a brick wall with her brothers, Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10, on opposite sides of her.

In a second slide, Giovanna posed indoors with her younger brother Angelo in a faux tuxedo t-shirt all smiles as he hugged his sister.

A third photo showed Giovanna inside the church, standing next to a priest before the altar, holding up a paper with her name printed on it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelo playfully held a large yellow balloon overhead in another image, while another shot featured Giovanna in front of a gorgeously decorated cake with “God Bless Giovanna,” flowers, and a cross on it.

Snooki celebrates Giovanna’s first Communion with family

Based on the photos that Snooki shared, Giovanna’s first Communion was a beautiful event featuring an afterparty. Photos showed chocolate cupcakes with icing resembling pink flowers on top and cookies with icing crosses, flowers, and foliage on them.

The Jersey Shore star also posed alongside her husband, Jionni LaValle, indoors for the party afterward as both parents smiled with pride over their daughter’s achievement.

In another image, Giovanna was in the air in a cheerleader formation as several other girls had hoisted her up.

A final slide revealed Giovanna standing inside in front of a backdrop featuring white, silver, and pink balloons and a large sign with a gold cross and “Giovanna Marie” in gold cursive letters.

“God bless my baby girl Giovanna Marie🕊️,” Snooki wrote in her caption.

The stunning party setup was styled by Here Comes the Fun Shop, which according to their website, offers “editorial styling and refined event design.”

The party and event styling company also uploaded a video on their Instagram to give various views of the scene, with Giovanna shown waving to the camera.

Snooki has regularly shown adorable images of her children, all three of whom she shares with her husband, Jionni. She uploaded four more photos on Instagram on Friday, each featuring one of her three kids.

In the first, Snooki wore shades and a baseball cap as she posed for an outdoor selfie with Giovanna. Lorenzo had on his little league or baseball team gear in the third slide with black face paint in the form of crosses beneath his eyes.

A final image has her 4-year-old Angelo inside with a toy shark in his hands and a smile on his face.

“So soooo blessed 🙏🏽 My baby girl’s school dance, my hunnie Lorenzo’s Championship game, and just my baby squishy happy with his shark. 🥰 #momlife,” Snooki captioned her photos with.

Snooki’s IG carousel posts received plenty of love from friends, fans, and followers, with Giovanna’s Communion celebration post tallying over 393,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments.

“God Bless Giovanna!” wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley left emoji comments.

Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

“They are mini versions of Snooki and Gionni,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “Congratulations and God bless her.”

Snooki and Gionni have celebrated many of their kids’ significant events with fun themes. In 2021, they had a WWE-themed party in celebration of Lorenzo’s 9th birthday, while this past March, Angelo had a shark-themed birthday party for turning 4.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 is TBA for MTV.