Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares footage of ‘scariest moment’ of family’s life

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren recently experienced one of a parent’s worst nightmares.

The couple witnessed a terrifying scene as their 2-year-old son, Romeo, began choking on pasta.

The Jersey Shore star shared footage from the incident, which occurred last Thursday at his Holmdel home in Monmouth County.

Their terrifying incident and the couple handling it smoothly was captured via Ring camera footage from inside their home.

Sorrentino called it “the scariest moment of our lives” in a caption on his Instagram post.

“It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing 😩,” Sorrentino explained in the caption.

The Sorrentinos handled a terrifying situation involving their son choking

In his Ring video footage, the Sorrentinos are in the kitchen for dinner, with The Situation at the table. His wife, Lauren, is talking to another woman in the kitchen who is holding her and Mike’s youngest child, Mia.

In the video footage, their son Romeo starts coughing noticeably, so Mike stands up and starts patting him on the back. Mike then takes Romeo away from the table and continues to pat him on the back.

His wife calmly announced, “he’s choking,” and brought a dechoker device over to help get the food dislodged from his throat.

After they cleared the piece of food from Romeo’s throat, Lauren held her crying son as he was pretty upset about what happened.

“I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking the airway and saved his life,” the Jersey Shore wrote.

“I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon,” he said in the IG post’s caption.

Along with the video of the footage, Mike also shared a shot of Romeo seated by himself and a beautiful shot of the entire family, including Mike, Lauren, Romeo, and Mia.

Jersey Shore castmates reacted to The Situation’s scare

The Situation’s IG post received much support from fans and friends, including several of his Jersey Shore castmates. Over 7,000 comments flooded his update post.

“So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who has two kids of her own, commented.

“Omg my heart, so glad he’s okay! ❤️” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola wrote.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley also commented, “thank goodness everything is okay.”

Mike married his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, in 2018. He shared that he met her during a college class years ago. Along with Mia and Romeo, they’re expecting a third child this year.

A new season of the Jersey Shore spinoff show, Family Vacation, should feature more of both Sorrentinos as Lauren regularly joins her husband during the cast trips or other events.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8/7c on MTV.