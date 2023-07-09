Jersey Shore’s JWoww admits she’s ’emotional’ as kids went away with their father

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is dealing with the challenge of being without her two children, who she recently revealed went away with their father.

To help ease the burden of her “emotional” situation, JWoww said she and her fiance took a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to the beautiful and scenic city of Rome, Italy.

JWoww, who appears in the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season, shared a slideshow video of photos from the getaway.

Several images that popped up featured her as she struck a pose alongside her man, Zack Carpinello, and it appeared they enjoyed the memorable vacation without the kids.

Some of the major sights the couple saw included the famous Trevi Fountain, Roman Colosseum, Vatican City, and the Sistine Chapel.

“My kids went on vacation with their father this past week, and it was the first time I was away from them for more than 3 days (except for a few work trips). I’ll be the first to admit that I was feeling quite emotional knowing that I won’t see them for a while,” JWoww said in her caption.

Several images from JWoww’s slideshow show various meals and food they enjoyed, and one shot featured Zack seated with her for dinner with another woman at a restaurant or winery.

She thanked Gray Line I Love Rome for helping with the last-minute booking and Rome’s Gourmetaly for helping with their food tour.

“Even though I missed my babies greatly, I was able to do something I’d never imagine doing. I am still in awe over this vacation and hope one day to bring my babies 💕,” JWoww shared.

JWoww shared many photos from her Rome trip and photo with her kids

Additional posts on JWoww’s Instagram page show more from her and Zack’s memorable trip to Rome. In one post, the couple struck a pose inside St. Peter’s Basilica to show off the gorgeous interior full of rich architecture and ancient history.

JWoww and Zack dressed casually in light t-shirts and jeans during the outing, with JWoww also wearing a straw hat.

Another image showed JWoww as she struck a pose for a solo shot inside the enormous and incredible Colosseum in Rome.

During this particular outing, JWoww wore a grey crop top, black pants, and oversized dark sunglasses.

“Roman around the Colosseum,” she joked in her caption.

Amid JWoww’s series of posts about her visit to Rome, a post featured her as she posed in front of a sleek, dark sports car with her two children.

That particular post was a paid partnership, as JWoww indicated in the caption, they were “Decked out in @novakids & @fashionnova” clothing.

Who is the father of JWoww’s two children?

While JWoww is currently with Zack Carpinello, aka Zack Clayton in professional wrestling, she was previously married to Roger Mathews. The couple married in 2015 and had two children during their relationship.

Their firstborn is daughter Meilani, who was born July 13, 2014. On May 5, 2016, they welcomed their second child, a son, Greyson.

JWoww filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” At the time, TMZ reported that Mathews posted a video that indicated he wouldn’t give up on reconciling with JWoww to continue their marriage.

“Some days it’s a struggle to stay together. Some days she calls me a f***ing d***head (cause I am). Some days the grass looks greener on the other side. We aren’t even close to perfect and I have no intention on pretending that we are,” Mathews said earlier that year in another social media post about their marriage.

JWoww and Mathews’ divorce was finalized in 2019, and they now share their two children. JWoww began dating Zack that year, and he is now like a stepdad to Meilani and Greyson.

Per US Weekly, Zack and JWoww are reportedly engaged to get married after splitting and getting back together in 2021.

Mathews appeared in episodes of the initial Jersey Shore season on MTV but didn’t appear in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, while Zack has popped up in multiple episodes.

Most likely, Zack will appear in Season 7 with JWoww and the rest of the JS crew as they embark on their latest series of adventures.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Thursday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.