Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and fiance criticized by fans for ‘Western Vibe’ pics

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her fiance, Zack Carpinello, celebrated with a “Western Vibe” at a recent wedding event.

However, critics called out the couple for other aspects of their appearance.

Jenni, 38, and Zach, 29, continue to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, although Jenni’s castmates have been the main story in Season 7.

Stories throughout the episodes focused on castmate Angelina Pivarnick meeting her biological father, as well as Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s awkward reunion.

An upcoming episode teases an intense fight involving Angelina, her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, Sammi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Jenni and Zack will mostly be spectators for that drama as things might become physical in the altercation.

Meanwhile, viewers called attention to Jenni’s cosmetic work and questioned her fiance’s age.

Jenni and Zack show a ‘Western Vibe’ as they attend wedding

On Instagram, Jenni uploaded a carousel post of images from a ranch as she and Zack posed in Western attire, including cowboy hats and denim jackets.

One photo shows the couple smiling side by side with a sign that appears backward to viewers.

“Howdy Ya’ll We’re Getting Hitched 04.27.24,” the sign reads.

In a video clip, the soon-to-be-married couple, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, thank their guests for attending during a nighttime event.

Additional clips feature Jenni and Zack admiring horses or cats at the venue and Jenni posing for individual photos.

“In our Yellowstone era celebrating @nnataliejjoy and @nickviall,” Jenni captioned the post.

Jenni’s post captured over 49,000 likes and 160-plus comments, although reactions on Reddit were quite different.

Critics call out Jenni and Zack’s ‘Western Vibes’ pics

On Reddit and social media, many Jersey Shore fans call out the various cosmetic work cast members have had. Jenni received many comments on a Reddit post called “Jenni & 24 on that Western Vibe.”

The nickname “24” was given to her fiance because the show revealed he is younger than her. One Reddit commenter said they didn’t believe he was as young as suggested.

“this fool is not and has never been 24 since his first appearance on the show,” they said, adding, “This man can be mistaken as my father.”

“There’s something off about 24. Something sinister is going on behind those dead eyes of his,” another commenter wrote.

Other feedback arrived about his fiancee’s appearance; many felt she needed to “stop” with the procedures.

One commenter suggested that JWoww’s lips “make her look like that one rocker muppet.”

“She needs to stop with the plastic surgery,” a commenter wrote.

More comments brought up Jenni’s work, with some suggesting it was unnecessary.

“I wish she’d stop messing with her face. She’s beautiful,” a commenter wrote.

Another said they felt “Her eyebrows looked better before” and her current ones “don’t fit her face.”

“It makes me really sad that she can’t smile much anymore,” another commenter wrote.

Jenni is engaged to Zack, who also goes by Zach Clayton on social media for his work as a professional wrestler. They began dating in 2019 and, despite some rough times, got engaged in February 2021.

A wedding date has yet to be announced, although they discussed the topic on a Family Vacation episode.

Jenni was married to Roger Matthews from 2015 to 2019. They share two children, whom Zack and Jenni regularly spend time with.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.