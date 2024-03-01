Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reveals she left show due to Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino played a big part in why Angelina Pivarnick left MTV’s Jersey Shore.

The latest revelation arrived during the fourth episode of Family Vacation Season 7 as The Situation talked about his former situation with Angelina.

As most of the cast dined together, except Vinny Guadagnino, they discovered that Mike and Angelina had four dates but had then stopped dating.

Angelina revealed it was because she wouldn’t perform a particular act on Mike, which brought laughter from her castmates at the restaurant.

“They would be the most toxic couple I’ve ever met,” Deena Cortese joked while Jenni “JWoww” Farley said, “You guys would’ve murdered each other.”

The show’s production played it up as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi dubbed them “Mike-Alina,” and they had a tagline of “Gym Tan Murder.”

Angelina reveals the reason why she left Jersey Shore

Later in the February 29 episode, Mike spoke about getting a call asking if he knew of “anybody else that might be good” for the Jersey Shore cast.

Angelina admitted it was her, and their castmates were surprised. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asked Mike why he thought of Angelina for the cast.

“We had just dated,” Mike revealed, adding that he and Angelina “were just chatting,” although she said it was “sexting.”

Mike continued by confessing that he and Angelina stayed friends but pretended they didn’t know each other so she could be on the show.

JWoww then recalled how Angelina used to get upset at Mike “hooking up with randoms” in the jacuzzi, and Angelina confirmed it.

Based on Angelina’s remarks during the show, she had feelings for Mike, which led to her acting a certain way.

“So you left early because you didn’t want to film with your ex?” Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio asked.

“Basically,” Angelina said, as Mike indicated he’d have to tell his wife about all this.

Angelina left Jersey Shore Season 2 due to issues with castmates

During the Family Vacation Season 6 reunion on MTV, Mike and Angelina shocked castmates and viewers by revealing they’d once dated.

However, the idea that Angelina joined Jersey Shore because of Mike and later left due to feelings for Mike was completely new.

She debuted with the cast in Season 1 and returned for Season 2. However, Angelina left the show in the second season due to heated and violent confrontations with her castmates Snooki and Mike.

Angelina would return as a guest cast member for Seasons 5 and 6. When the Family Vacation spin-off arrived in 2018, she was a recurring character for the premiere season and then joined the main cast from Season 2 forward.

The Season 7, Episode 4 conversations revealed a lot, including how much the cast had matured and moved beyond those wild and often drunken days when everyone was hooking up during the original MTV show!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.