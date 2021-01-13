Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino shares thirst trap photo, JWoww calls him out

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino recently underwent a physical transformation after following the Keto diet for the last six years.

Vinny lost over 50 pounds after he started following the plan and calls himself the “Keto Guido.” He’s created his own Instagram page to share recipes and motivation to those who want to follow the diet plan and included his own transformation photos to show off his success.

Recently, Vinny shared what some might call a thirst trap photo, and showed off his newly acquired physique to fans.

The photo shared on Instagram showed Vinny shirtless and staring at himself in the mirror. The caption read, “You ever look in the mirror too long and start to think damn, I’m really a human being. I’m really in this b***h.”

Several fans commented with fire emojis and complimented his physique.

After seeing the photo, Vinny’s castmate Jenni “JWOWW” Farley called Vinny out and said, “Stop pretending to be Joe Rogan.”

Vinny responded, “I don’t get it.”

Joe Rogan is known to maintain an intense UFC training program despite not being a professional fighter.

Vinny shows off physique at Chippendales

Vinny isn’t just showing off his new keto body on social media, he’s also had the opportunity to show off his abs at his residency with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Vinny was invited to co-host the show back in 2019 and served two six week residencies.

According to Page Six, a Chippendales representative said, “He was definitely one of the best-received guest hosts we have had. He basically sold out almost every performance.”

Vinny’s performance on the show included a shower scene in which he was completely nude. It was a big hit with the audience and with fans.

He had so much success that he was invited back for a third residency but the show was temporarily postponed due to the pandemic.

Vinny’s Keto cookbook

Vinny doesn’t just show off his physique to get people motivated to follow the Keto diet, but he also wrote his own cookbook to help people create Keto approved alternatives to their favorite meals.

The Keto diet requires followers to eat 65-85 percent of their calories from fat to maintain ketosis. People are also required to eat less than 30 grams of carbohydrates per day.

His cookbook titled The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great is filled with creative ideas and low carb substitutes.

Even though JWOWW gave him a hard time for showing off his body, Vinny’s transformation has inspired several followers to change their lifestyle and lose weight with Keto. Vinny continues to promote the diet and encourages others to join him in living a healthier life.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.