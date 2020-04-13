Jersey Shore update: Are Jwoww and Zack Carpinello still together?

Jersey Shore alum, Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley, has been hot and heavy with new boyfriend Zack Carpinello since her divorce from Roger Mathews.

However, the reality star and her wrestler beau ended their relationship last year – after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revealed inappropriate behavior between Zack and Jwoww’s costar, Angelina Pavarnic.

The October 2019 episode showed Zack wrapping his arms around Angelina, touching her leg and butt, during a drunken night at a club.

Farley immediately broke up with Zack

After the episode, a heartbroken Jenni – who clearly did not know about the incident until it aired – took to Instagram to call out her castmate and boyfriend for their actions.

“After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote.

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

She finished: “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

The couple dated for less than a year before Jenni pulled the plug on their relationship. Her friendship with Angelina didn’t fare very well, either.

The two got into a heated exchange on social media.

Carpinello publicly apologized to both women after the episode aired.

Are Jwoww and Zack back together?

Jenni and Pavarnic have since mended their friendship, and she has reconciled with her ex-boyfriend as well.

A few weeks ago, Zack posted a cute photo of them together in celebration of Jenni’s birthday. His post reads, “You are amazing in so many ways” followed by a sweet poem.

The relationship might still be going strong, but some people believe that 24-year-old Carpinello is only with Jenni to gain publicity for his wrestling career.

One such person is Angelina’s ‘psychic’ grandmother, who shared her views during the last episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation about the mother of two’s boyfriend.

During a phone call, she warned Jenni about her beau saying, “He’s not truthful, and he’s a liar.”

“He just wants publicity. He is a user.”

This is not the first time the psychic made predictions about Farley’s relationship.

When Jwoww was still happily married to her now ex-husband Roger, the psychic predicted that they would get divorced.

However, for now, Farley and Carpinello seem very much in love.

You can see both of them along with their castmates on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airing Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.