Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Are JWoww Jenni Farley and DJ Pauly D together more than a decade after smoosh room hookup?

The Jersey Shore cast has shared with us years of drama, including more hookups than all the seasons of The Bachelor put together.

Now that much of the original cast reunited for a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it’s time to find out just how Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her one-time smoosh room hook-up, DJ Pauly D, is doing.

Jenni’s best friend forever (BFF) Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has stepped back from reigning as the queen of Jersey Shore (remember the trauma-drama of Snooki stalking along in those inimitable high heels and almost falling over in what looked like a “Hey Kids, Don’t Drink and Walk In High Heels” Saturday Night Live parody?).

But JWoww, as Jersey Shore Family Vacation has made clear, remains in the middle of all the action, along with her smoosh room hookup DJ Pauly D.

So just what are Farley’s and Pauly’s relationship statuses? Like so many relationships on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they’re complicated.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: What is JWoww Jenni Farley’s relationship status?

It’s been more than 10 years since JWoww and Pauly D hooked up in the smoosh room. In that interim, both have traveled complicated paths when it comes to relationships.

But is the smoosh room even available?

Fear not, smoosh room fans. None other than Vinny Guadagnino has confirmed to E! News that “there’s still a smoosh room. It wouldn’t be a Jersey Shore house without a disgusting smoosh room!”

But Vinny isn’t telling just who is using that room. Could JWoww and Pauly have returned there, and do they still have anything in common (other than a mutual attraction a decade ago)?

Viewers were quickly reminded of the very different personalities of both JWoww and Pauly in the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jenni is quick to flare up.

But she’s equally quick to cool down (especially when ice cream is concerned). And as her Twitter followers know, JWoww can laugh and mock herself when she looks back on situations that might embarrass others.

The ice cream man caught me on the wrong day 🤷🏽‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/4KWDgvQzQM — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) February 28, 2020

In contrast, Pauly D (or, as his Twitter handle reminds us to call him, DJ Pauly D), just wants to be everyone’s buddy.

“I am everyone’s friend,” reassured Pauly following the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

I am everyone’s friend https://t.co/LiBnNWqYhr — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) February 28, 2020

So what are Pauly’s and JWoww’s romantic relationship statuses in the new season? Jenni was linked to Roger Mathews for years.

Farley and Matthews met in 2009 and tied the knot in 2015, according to the Insider. Their marriage lasted only three years before JWoww filed for divorce.

She subsequently revealed that she had received a temporary order of protection against Roger, then began dating someone new.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Is Pauly D hooking up with JWoww?

In contrast, Pauly D has a revolving door history of romances. The DJ did seek love with JWoww back in 2009.

Their hookup survived a few months. Pauly then hooked up with Rocio Olea, had a one-night fling with Amanda Markert that resulted in the birth of the couple’s daughter in 2013, dated Aubrey O’Day, and now seems back to looking for love.

Any chance that Pauly and JWoww are hooking up again or could be? Jenni just celebrated her birthday…and it was her new boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, rather than her once upon a time in Jersey Shore former hookup, Pauly, who gushed over Farley on social media.

“I love you more than anything. Happy birthday,” wrote Zack.

JWoww was quick to respond, writing in the comment section, “I love you.”

Sorry, Pauly, but it looks like looking for love might be your theme song this season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation!