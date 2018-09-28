Jenni Farley divorce: Jersey Shore star JWOWW files for divorce from Roger Mathews

It’s Jerzday and many Jersey Shore fans are hyped about a new episode of Family Vacation tonight. But for Jennifer Farley, this Thursday will take on a whole new meaning as she moves on without her husband Roger Mathews.

JWOWW actually filed for divorce on September 12 according to People. Per their court documents, “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation.”

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews were married in October 2015, meaning their third wedding anniversary is right around the corner. Unfortunately, this year there won’t be a celebration.

The Jersey Shore star shares two children with Mathews, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. Jenni has asked that she and Mathews share custody of the children, however, she is asking that they live with her.

Rumors that the couple have been having trouble for several months have been circulating. There are also no pictures of Roger Mathews on Jenni Farley’s Instagram, leading many to believe that she deleted them. On the other hand, there are still a few photos of JWOWW on her soon-to-be ex-husband’s Instagram.

On thing that hasn’t been deleted is Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews’ wedding video on her YouTube channel. You can view that video below.

Jenni Farley rose to fame as a part of the Jersey Shore cast and has filmed both parts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Miami and Las Vegas. There’s nothing to indicate that her recent filming had anything to do with the breakup of her marriage.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.