Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi goes makeup-free, shows off fit bod

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off a makeup-free look and a fit bod in a new selfie. Pic credit: @Snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her fit body in a new selfie.

The gorgeous reality television star was makeup-free in the snap, which was taken in the bathroom of the home she shares with her husband Jionni LaValle and their three children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

In an outfit that was created with items from her store The Snooki Shop, Nicole sported an outfit perfect for summertime fun.

Loose-fitting harem pants with a high waistline accented Nicole’s tiny midsection. The print was an airbrushed gray and gold color. Low pockets were nestled into the ruched waistline of the material. The legs tapered down into wide bands at the ankles.

Nicole paired this with a coordinating baseball cap in the same style of print. The addition of a simple cropped tank top allowed the colors of the pants to shine through. Nicole chose a solid black color as a contrast.

On her neck, Nicole wore two simple chains. On one, a cross was suspended while the other featured the first initials of the names of her three kids.

Nicole Polizzi’s makeup-free look

Nicole looked younger than her 33 years in the new image.

This was likely due to the makeup-free look she sported on her face as she smiled for the camera.

Nicole’s skin glowed and her excellent bone structure could be appreciated without the heavier makeup she wears when she is on-camera or working promotion for the show, her store, or the podcast she helms with her best pal and makeup artist Joey Camasta titled It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Tucked underneath the top of her hat, her hair had long, blonde highlights that brightened her olive-colored skin.

If not known for her years as one of the original stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole would appear to be any young mother on the go.

When will Nicole return to JSFV?

Prior to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Season 4B premiere in June 2021, Nicole was shown as an integral part of the fun the cast had during a winter vacation in The Poconos.

However, since the show’s debut, she has only been seen in two separate episodes.

The first was during Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sober-versary which was held at his New Jersey home. It was there that castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Vinny Guadagnino held a car parade to mark this major milestone in Mike’s life.

The second time Nicole was featured was during a sit-down with Angelina where they talked through the issues that developed between them after a speech made at Angelina’s wedding went awry over one year earlier.

Since then, Nicole has not been seen nor heard on the series.

That is all about to change in the coming weeks when she surprises her best pal Jenni for her birthday by popping out of a large cake.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.