Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino’s son Romeo talks in the sweetest video ever

Mike Sorrentino’s son Romeo already has a whole lot to say in a new video upload by his mother, Lauren.

The infant, born on May 26, is already trying to communicate in baby babble, and his chat was one of the sweetest videos shared as yet by the couple.

Romeo Reign Sorrentino was the star of the show in a slideshow of six videos and photographs.

Lauren snapped the baby as he played on his back, shortly before taking a bath.

Romeo is the spitting image of his father, Mike Sorrentino. However, he also has his mother’s striking blue eyes, which makes for a gorgeous combination of features of the longtime loves.

In the video seen below, Lauren talks to her son as he attempts to converse with her in the most adorable baby babble.

Romeo’s talking!

The infant, who is two months old, made direct eye contact with his mom as she tried to get him to communicate with her.

Lauren greeted her son by exclaiming, “Romeo, hi! What are you saying today?” she asked.

The baby stretched his arms above his head and cooed in response.

Romeo donned a cream-colored onesie in the clip.

Lauren asked her son if he was trying to talk and then if he loved his mommy.

She revealed to her 1.5 million followers that Romeo was getting ready for “tubby time,” his favorite of the day.

The slideshow also featured a video of the baby after his bath, wrapped in a sweet hooded towel with his name embroidered on the top. He continued to baby babble for the camera.

His dad, Mike, claimed in the comments section of the post that Romeo was “such a handsome little man.” The couple’s fans appeared to agree with his sentiments.

Jersey Shore fans were thrilled by the clips

Longtime followers of the couple showed their appreciation for the clip by sharing their remarks in the post’s comments section. The happy couple marked the milestone with their followers, who have stood by the duo throughout their personal struggles over the past several years.

One fan used heart emoji to clarify their feelings.

Fans and followers of Lauren and Mike Sorrentino added their remarks about the sweet combination of snaps and videos in the comments section of the post. @laurensorrentino/Instagram

“Crazy how much he looks like Mike. Such a cutie!” penned a second fan.

“Omg! He’s def Daddy’s twin,” claimed a third follower.

One fan believes that while Romeo looks like Mike, he also has Lauren’s more distinctive facial characteristics. Pic credit: @laurensorrentino/Instagram

“He looks like Mike but has Lauren’s mouth and chin. Such a cutie!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

“Pic 3 he ready to throw some hands,” joked another admirer.

