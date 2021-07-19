Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino’s dog Mosey protectively watches over baby Romeo

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have a protective pal in dog Mosey who watches over his newest charge, baby Romeo Reign. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a protective pal in his dog Mosey.

The Golden Retriever pup has been a constant presence at the side of baby Romeo Reign since the infant was born on May 26, the first child of Mike and his wife of one-and-one-half years, Lauren.

The couple has considered Mosey their fur baby for years, and the animal is dedicated to both Lauren and Mike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They have ensured that Mosey has not had any attention taken away from him throughout Lauren’s pregnancy and subsequent delivery of their son. Mosey has been a part of their journey toward parenthood in snaps from the moment the couple revealed they were expecting through until today.

The Golden Retriever has proven to be as dedicated to his new baby as he has been to his fur parents.

In a series of two snaps seen below, fans got a good look at how devoted Mosey is to Romeo and how the baby already has a built-in best friend.

Mosey watched over Romeo Sorrentino protectively

In an upload shared on July 18, Romeo was on the floor in a gray bouncy seat. Underneath the baby’s recliner was a woven rug in a tan pattern, placed atop dark wood floors.

The infant had a pacifier in his mouth and a blue, knitted blanket placed over his body for the photograph.

Mosey sat on his hind legs on the rug, right next to the couple’s light-colored sofa. He looked down at Romeo with a mixture of love and protectiveness for his latest charge.

In the second slide, fans got a better look at how Mosey watched over the baby. While Romeo looked toward the camera, Mosey kept his eyes on the infant, making sure he was okay.

In the caption, Mike wrote “Family Sunday.”

Mike’s family Sundays look entirely different from when he filmed the original Jersey Shore series from 2009 through 2012.

Back then, he spent the day of rest with his fellow castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. This was the cast’s time together to cook a big meal, eat together, and celebrate their own little family before they created families of their own.

Mosey has been featured on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mosey is the four-legged star of the MTV reboot. He is always ready to welcome Mike’s castmates and the film crew when they enter his and Lauren’s New Jersey home.

He has been seen on the show many times throughout the series’ four seasons. Most recently, he stole snacks off a tray of goodies Lauren placed out to welcome Jenni and Deena to the couple’s abode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.