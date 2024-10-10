Jersey Shore fans tell Jenni Farley ‘get over it’ after calling out Vinny Guadagnino for meme

Did Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino go too far with a meme joking about two of his castmates?

Jenni “JWoww” Farley felt he did and took it upon herself to call out Vinny over his social media post.

However, fans disagreed, saying JWoww got carried away and needed to lighten up over the joke about exes Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

A new episode of the Family Vacation spin-off includes that as part of the cast’s latest drama following their time at an underground bunker.

Based on the preview, everyone except Ronnie will be in the bunker, as he only occasionally shows up for cast get-togethers and meals.

Amid his absence from this event, Vinny’s meme post about Ronnie and Sammi’s previous relationship drama drew the wrath of JWoww.

JWoww called out Vinny’s meme repost about castmates’ past relationship

In a clip from the Thursday, October 10 episode of Family Vacation, JWoww talks in a confessional interview about “scrolling Instagram” now that she’s got phone service and isn’t in the “middle of nowhere.”

“I notice that Vinny posted a stupid meme about Ron and Sam,” she says, as the footage shows Vinny looking at his phone and smirking.

“Look what he posted!” JWoww says as she shows her castmates the meme on her phone.

A photo shows younger Sammi yelling at younger Ronnie from their original Jersey Shore days when they were a couple in a tumultuous relationship.

“My generation didn’t have Chrisean and Blueface. We had them,” the text above the meme said.

In his confessional interview, Vinny admits he posts memes on his Instagram throughout the day, and this was just another “stupid meme” he posted.

“What is funny about that?” JWoww asked Vinny, adding in her confessional comments that he was “literally posting a meme about the girl sitting right next to [him].”

The footage shows Sammi with her arms crossed and giving weird looks, but she does not seem too fazed or irritated by Vinny’s post.

“I would never make fun of someone else’s tears,” JWoww told Vinny, who told her, “Get off your high horse.”

JWoww continued criticizing him, saying it was being a “s***ty friend” to Ronnie and Sammi.

According to Vinny, his castmate took things to a completely different level that it didn’t need to go to.

In his confessional, he also mentioned JWoww getting on his case ever since he made comments about the type of women he goes for on a podcast.

According to Vinny’s comment on the Instagram post, the producers combined two pieces of audio to make it appear that JWoww was listening to the podcast.

Fans suggested JWoww should ‘get over it’ and ‘take a joke’

While JWoww felt she was coming to the aid of her friend and castmate, Sammi, many Jersey Shore fans thought she was getting carried away in her criticism of Vinny.

“He ain’t wrong chill Jenny,” one commenter posted, while another wrote, “Just take a joke y’all.”

“Literally he meant no harm shut up lol,” another individual commented.

Another fan reacted to the clip, writing, “Give me a break and get over it.”

One commenter suggested that Jersey Shore is “reaching for views” since the episode presented this as drama or beef between castmates in Family Vacation.

While that drama might not seem like much, there appears to be much more coming in this second half of Family Vacation Season 7. A trailer preview showed that Angelina Pivarnick and her real-life issues with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, may appear in episodes.

Angelina got arrested in June for multiple charges, including simple assault and criminal mischief, for a domestic violence incident at her New Jersey home. It’s unknown how much of that incident and her legal situation will get presented on Family Vacation, though.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.