Jenni “JWOWW” Farley shows off her family Halloween costumes. Pic credit: MTV

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, star of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, shared a sneak peek of her family’s Halloween costumes and they did not disappoint!

Jenni shared a photo of herself, along with fiance Zack Carpinello and her two children Meilani, 7, and Greyson, 5.

The group dressed as different characters from the Netflix hit series Schitt’s Creek.

Jenni donned a blonde wig and black dress to look the part of Moira Rose. She stood next to Zack who dressed as Johnny Rose in a fancy suit.

Meilani appeared as Alexis Rose and wore a pretty romper dress with a floppy sunhat.

Greyson, however, seemed to really steal the show in his black sweatshirt with a white lightning bolt across it with a pair of matching white sunglasses, clearly portraying the character of David Rose.

Jersey Shore fans rave about Jenni Farley’s ‘epic’ family Halloween costumes

The four of them received a lot of praise from followers for their creative get-ups and accurately depicted costumes.

A few fans commented on how “epic” the costumes were.

Others shared that they were “obsessed” with the entire idea.

Fans loved the family costume theme. Pic credit: @adamweitsman/@carmellawwe/@amazonlive/Instagram

Jenni’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars were impressed with the costumes as Snooki commented and said, “Omggg Greyson killed it.”

Snooki commented on the post. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Lauren Sorrentino thought their costumes were, “The best.”

Even former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola chimed in to share her love for the post.

Lauren Sorrentino and Sammi Giancola shared their love for the costumes. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/@sammisweetheart/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Jenni Farley takes family Halloween costumes seriously

While the Schitt’s Creek costumes clearly got fans talking, it was just one of the many costumes they have received praise over.

Jenni’s fondness for Halloween is apparent in the amount of effort she’s put in to coordinate her family costumes over the last two years.

Just last year, the four of them dressed up as the cast of Stranger Things.

Jenni shared a photo of them standing in front of eerie-looking woods.

She captioned the post and said, “Clearly my family loves Halloween.”

She even shared photos of her kids standing in front of various backdrops from the set while in character and taking their roles very seriously.

It’s obvious that when it comes to Halloween, Jenni does not mess around. Judging by the creativity behind the past two years’ costume choices, we can’t wait to see what her family has in store next year!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.