Jersey Shore fans call out cast member’s ‘cheap’ and ‘poor quality’ merchandise

With their reality TV fame, many of the Jersey Shore cast created various side hustles, businesses, and projects.

Examples include Jenni “JWoww” Farley venturing into a side career as a horror movie director and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio DJing at various shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is authoring biographies, and Vinny Guadagnino is becoming a standup comedian.

Several cast members have podcasts, including Angelina Pivarnick’s Um Hello? and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese’s The Meatball Pod.

A few cast members also sell merchandise straight from branded shops and boutiques.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Snooki has her Snooki Shop in four different locations now. Viewers saw some of the decision-making as she and her castmates looked at a location for a new shop in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has physical and online boutiques selling her clothing and accessories. However, fans recently criticized the quality of the merchandise and gave their opinions.

Fans shared feedback about Jersey Shore stars’ merchandise

A recent Reddit forum post arrived from an individual asking if others had experience buying merchandise from the various Jersey Shore stars.

Many replies arrived on the post, with several sharing feedback about merchandise from Sammi’s boutiques.

One commenter indicated they visited Sammi’s boardwalk shop location, and “the clothing seemed cheap, paper thin quality.”

“The housewares stuff came off like Big Lots knock offs,” the commenter said.

“My thoughts when looking at her online shop. She has potential to make it so much more… I want to buy to support but the quality isn’t there,” a commenter replied.

Pic credit: @VulcanHumour/Reddit.com/r/JerseyShore

Other fans said it “sounds like Sammi’s merch is poor quality,” and “most Celebrities…just wanna ‘RIP off’ the Fans, with Crappy Merchandise!”

A commenter replied with a theory that Sammi has “cheaper” merchandise than Snooki because Sammi has been away from reality TV for so long.

“I don’t think she’d intentionally do this to cheat people. But I’d hope that she’d get better stuff as her bank account grows,” the commenter said.

Pic credit: @VulcanHumour/Reddit.com/r/JerseyShore

Not all of the feedback about Sammi’s merch was disparaging on the Reddit post. A few commenters shared about positive purchases they made.

One commenter said they “ordered an ornament from Sammi’s shop last Christmas,” which included a “little note signed from her.”

“I thought it was cute,” they shared about the purchase.

“I used to love Sammi’s perfume back in the day when she carried it,” another Reddit comment said.

Pic credit: @VulcanHumour/Reddit.com/r/JerseyShore

What are Sammi Sweetheart’s shops?

Sammi has Sweetheart Coast, a physical boutique on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, that sells clothing, accessories, and unique gifts.

For further details, fans can visit the shop’s website at SweetheartCoast.com, although the site doesn’t include purchasable items. The physical boutique’s Instagram page is @sweetheartcoast, which provides information about merchandise, store openings, and more.

According to a recent post on the IG page, the store is seasonal and would remain open on weekends until October or November.

In addition, SweetheartStyles.com is an online boutique where customers can buy Sammi’s various merchandise. According to its IG page, @swtheartstyles, the website sells clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Some of the website’s accessories include jewelry, candles, headwraps, bags, signs, and more.

Sammi sometimes appears in photos to model her merchandise, including the Red Faux Leather Dress (below). As of this writing, the website lists the item as out of stock.

While Sammi’s Sweetheart Coast IG page for the physical store was updated in August, her Sweetheart Styles Instagram hasn’t featured any updates since December 2023.

That said, Sammi’s online boutique is still active and has merchandise available for purchase, with multiple “New Arrivals” selections shown as “sold out.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8/7c.