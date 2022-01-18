Vinny Guadagnino claps back at hater who came after his hairline. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino is known to carry himself with confidence, especially over the last couple of years.

Ever since donning himself as the Keto Guido and getting into great shape, Vinny has been proud to show off his fitness and his body.

Along with that, fans will know that Vinny takes his hairstyle very seriously.

As seen in a previous season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, he was nervous when allowing Deena Cortese’s husband Chris Buckner to do his hair. Vinny is very particular about the way it is styled and wasn’t sure if Chris could match up to his usual barber.

Because Vinny is so serious about his hair, it comes as no surprise that he would lash out at a hater who criticized his style.

When a troll took to Twitter to make fun of Vinny’s hairline, he had no issue putting them on blast.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino claps back at hater who criticized his hairline

One critic felt the need to comment on Vinny’s hairline.

He wrote, “I’ve seen [Vinny Guadagnino] get his hair cut 427 times yet his hairline is always jagged.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vinny was clearly annoyed by the person’s comment as he responded back and called the person out.

He wrote, “So do you think it’s a mistake that we all forget for 427 full haircuts, or do I tell the barber to leave the hairline natural?”

Vinny Guadagnino claps back at hater. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Clearly, Vinny intentionally asks for a hairline that is not perfectly trimmed as he prefers a more “natural” appearance.

He shared the comments on his Instagram story with a sarcastic remark that simply said, “People are dope.”

Haters come for other Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars

Being in the limelight certainly has its downfalls as followers love to chime in on every little thing about celebrities and reality TV stars’ lives.

Vinny wasn’t the only Jersey Shore Family Vacation star to get tangled up with an internet troll recently.

Pauly DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall also had to set things straight with a commenter who was nasty toward her about her relationship with Pauly.

The person referenced the fact that Pauly chose Nikki as his finalist on Double Shot at Love and said they wished Pauly “would’ve picked an Italian girl…Literally ANYONE else.”

Nikki claps back at a hater. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki was a bit bolder than Vinny and not only shared the hater’s comment but left their Instagram handle for others to view.

She also encouraged her own followers to show that person some love and referred to them as “bitter.”

During Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans will have the opportunity to see Nikki and Pauly’s relationship flourish as she survives her first tour with him around the country for his DJ gigs.

The season will also show Vinny as he makes a big move to LA.

To stay up to date on all of the excitement, fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.