Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Snooki claps back at mom shamers after criticism over baby Angelo’s fingernails

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is stuck at home like the rest of us, but she’s making the most of it.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is helping her older two children, 7-year-old Lorenzo and 5-year-old Giovanna, as they do their schoolwork at home. She’s also enjoying the extra time with her youngest, Angelo, who was born last May.

The offending post

Yesterday, Nicole posted an adorable picture of her kissing baby Angelo. Nicole is smothering him with love, and Angelo looks hilariously overwhelmed.

Fans, however, spotted something wrong with the cute picture: Angelo’s long nails. After a fan pointed out the long nails, Nicole explained why they’re so long. Apparently, Angelo is fussy about getting his nails cut, so Nicole has to cut them when he’s asleep.

“His nails grow fast & can only get them to them with he’s passed out. He’s fine. Enjoy the cuteness of his face instead of his nails. Thanks,” she responded.

The fan, however, wasn’t done. “I’m just saying, he could scratch himself and hurt himself so easily,” she said, “He’s cute and all but he’s not going to be cute when he’s covered in scratches. But hey, what do I know”

Nicole wasn’t taking the criticism. “I’m his mother…i know exactly what I’m doing. I’m just saying,” she clapped back.

After three kids, Nicole feels pretty secure in her baby manicuring skills, and plenty of fans came to her defense. “Baby nails grow quick,” explained one fan, “people need to chill.”

Angelo makes frequent appearances on Nicole’s Instagram

Nicole loves showing off her kids, and Angelo is frequently featured. Last week, she posted a selfie with Angelo and his big sister Giovanna. You can also hear him in the background of a recent workout video she posted.

A lot of Snooki’s life now revolves around parenting, and she’s even releasing a line of baby gear later this year. Her line, Mawma, will be released in collaboration with Your Babiie and will sell strollers, diaper bags, high chairs, and play yards. The line will be available this June, but interested fans can check out Nicole and her kids modeling on the Your Babiie site.

Overall, it seems that Nicole is making the best of her time at home. Like her co-stars Mike and Vinny, she’s learned that a positive attitude can make a big difference in a negative situation. The whole Jersey Shore cast is keeping their spirits up and washing their hands- just like all of us.