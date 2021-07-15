Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Zack brings a whole wrestling ring to the Poconos

Vinny Guadagnino faced the heat from Zack Carpinello in the wrestling ring on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiance Zack Carpinello introduces her roommates to his world by bringing a whole wrestling ring to the Poconos.

This twist both shocks and excites the cast which includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Zack is a professional wrestler, who has fought for All Elite Wrestling since 2015. He works professionally under the name of Zack Clayton. He also owns the Zack Clayton Shop, which sells hoodies, T-shirts, tanks, and other fitness wear.

This will be the first time the Jersey Shore cast will enter Zack’s world, but the question remains, will they be able to keep up with the strength and agility needed to perform at such a high level of athleticism?

In a new clip shared by the show on Twitter, seen below, the men of the series get an insider look at what it takes to become the master of the ring via Zack’s guidance.

Which of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars will have what it takes to face off against Zack?

The Jersey Shore cast was shocked

Zack brought the male stars of the series into what appeared to be a large room at the resort where chairs and tables were pushed to its perimeter and a ring was set up.

“I thought we were going to the gym. This guy brought a ring,” exclaimed Pauly.

“This is an official wrestling ring. Zack pulled out all the stops here in the Poconos,” he continued.

Zack asked Mike if he had ever been in a ring. In return, Vinny joked that Mike had been in a “crime ring.”

“Anything that we needed, this guy brought. There are ropes, a microphone, there’s even a ring bell,” Pauly explained excitedly.

How did the castmates do as wrestlers?

Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Pauly DelVecchio tested their skills as wrestlers in the ring. Pic credit: MTV

Pauly could not contain his excitement about the idea of getting in the ring, He said the experience was “so cool.”

Vinny shared he was a “little nervous” about the wrestling workout Zack had planned for the friends. “I said some questionable s**t about him in the day. Vinny didn’t know if Zack would act like a nice guy and then, once they got in the ring together, he would hurt him.

As Zack explained some of the basic wrestling moves, he used Vinny to demonstrate. Pauly told Zack to watch out for “his side piece” and Ronnie shared he “enjoyed” watching Vinny get manhandled.

While Vinny appeared afraid of the demonstration, Zack appeared very careful not to injure his friend in any manner. However, his prowess led Vinny to reconsider some of his earlier statements regarding Jenni’s fiance.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.