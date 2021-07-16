An OG cast member from the original Jersey Shore family will make a special appearance on an upcoming episode of JSFV. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will welcome back an original cast member for a special one-off appearance on an upcoming episode of the MTV reality show.

This OG member of the Jersey Shore family will have a special job to do on the series.

This is not the first time this particular cast member has made an appearance on the rebooted version of the MTV classic reality series. He appeared just last season to assist in the wedding redo of Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira.

However, he always seems to stir the pot a bit when he does return for an appearance, so viewers will just have to see how he fits into the shenanigans this season brings.

If you haven’t figured it out already, the cast member that will return is Uncle Nino.

Nino has become an integral part of the core cast of the series and always brings fun during his limited appearances.

Who is Uncle Nino?

Uncle Nino, otherwise known as Antonio Giaimo, is the bumbling uncle of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino.

He first appeared on the Jersey Shore back in 2009 when Vinny’s family made their debut on the reality show in an episode titled “All in the Family.” Vinny’s mother and Nino’s sister Paula went to visit the cast in Seaside Heights, bring a slew of food and fresh Italian delicacies from their Staten Island neighborhood.

Nino felt right at home with the young cast. He undressed and headed straight for the hot tub where he flirted with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

He has since made regular appearances on the show to give guidance to the cast and partake in a few memorable moments including performing Angelina and Chris’ wedding ceremony redo, surprising Vinny on stage at Chippendales in Las Vegas wearing a speedo, and flirting with women at Angelina’s wedding.

Nino’s indistinguishable language which is littered with F-bombs is also not safe for children as seen in a teaser trailer for the next episode below where Jenni held her son Greyson’s ears while Nino talked.

What will Nino be involved in next?

Vinny called his uncle to join the cast in the Poconos to host a wrestling match between Jenni’s fiance Zack Clayton and Jersey Shore castmates Vinny, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Nino will helm the festivities where the male cast members will wrestle one another and learn what life is like for Zack for his day job inside the ring.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.