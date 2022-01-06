Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks plans for baby number 2

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino talks about plans to have more kids with his wife, Lauren. Pic credit: MTV

2021 was a big year for Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Romeo Reign.

Over the last seven months, the pair has become accustomed to life as parents and have documented their journey on social media.

From his first time trying solid foods to his first Christmas and even his first family vacation with the Jersey Shore crew, it’s been an exciting time for Mike and Lauren.

In fact, they are loving parenthood so much that they’re already thinking about having more babies.

Mike recently opened up about his future plans and the number of kids he hopes to have with Lauren someday.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino talk plans for baby number 2

Mike recently sat down with Us Weekly and shared his thoughts on having more kids in the future.

He admitted that he and Lauren have already started talking about having a second baby as they want Romeo to grow up with a sibling.

Mike’s shared several times that one of his biggest dreams in life was becoming a dad and starting a family, so it’s not a crazy idea that he’d want more kids — but will he stop at just two?

In regards to a third baby, Mike wasn’t so sure.

He quipped, “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure.”

While he’s loving being a dad, it hasn’t always been easy for him. He recently battled COVID-19 over the holidays, and it caused him to miss Romeo’s first Christmas and the fun traditions that came along with it.

Thankfully, Mike had mild symptoms and was able to experience the holiday through the many pictures and videos Lauren took.

Baby Romeo makes his debut in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5

In addition to catching up with Mike and Lauren in Season 5, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will also catch a glimpse of baby Romeo.

A sneak peek of the new season showed the moment Romeo made his debut in the hospital.

Season 5 will also include Romeo’s first cast trip with the group as he accompanied his parents and the rest of the cast to the Florida Keys.

Will all of the excitement going on, fans won’t want to miss a second when Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres tonight.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.