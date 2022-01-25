Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans spot red flags in JWOWW’s relationship with Zack ’24’ Carpinello

Jersey Shore fans think there are some red flags in Jenni’s relationship with Zack. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley has been on cloud nine when it comes to her relationship with her fiance Zack “24” Carpinello.

The couple became engaged last year at the top of the Empire State Building.

They shared the exciting news with their castmates during a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Their costars were happy for them despite their initial concerns about Zack’s intentions with Jenni.

Based on their social media posts, Zack seems to be very involved with Jenni’s children Greyson and Meilani.

While Jenni seems happy in her relationship, it looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have spotted some red flags when it comes to Zack.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans spot red flags in JWOWW’s relationship with Zack Carpinello

Following a recent episode of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans took to Reddit to discuss the interaction between Jenni and Zack.

The two of them were driving in the car heading to a family dinner with the rest of the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On the way there, Jenni made a comment that she felt nauseous and asked Zack if she could walk the rest of the way.

Zack told her “no” and fans thought Jenni’s reaction was “worrisome.”

One Reddit user said, “I feel like this will be one of those things we look back on and say the signs were all there.”

A Reddit user questions the interaction between JWOWW and Zack. Pic credit: @Sea-Recover-7415/Reddit

Another commenter noted that it seemed as if Jenni was “having an anxiety attack.”

A Reddit user thinks JWOWW had an “anxiety attack.” Pic credit: @Impossible_Ice_9593/Reddit

In regard to noticing red flags, one fan made a reference back to Jenni’s relationship with Roger Mathews and the red flags that went unnoticed. Their marriage ultimately led to divorce.

A fan references red flags with Roger Mathews. Pic credit: @BitcherofBlaviken33/Reddit

Are Zack Carpinello and Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley planning a wedding?

Fans’ observations of Zack come following a recent interaction that he had with a follower on social media. He snapped back at someone when they made note of a camera person in the background of a photo of him and Jenni.

People wondered if the fame had gone to his head.

Regardless of fans’ opinions, Jenni appears to be happy based on the photos she shares on social media.

Zack will continue to appear alongside Jenni in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It’s likely that fans could get more info on their future wedding plans.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if Jenni will share more details about their upcoming nuptials.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.