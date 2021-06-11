Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Fans have mixed reactions to Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage drama

Angelina Pivarnick gives husband Chris Larangeira a kiss on the cheek during happier times Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans seem to have mixed reactions to Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage drama.

In the latest episode of the reality television series, Angelina’s husband of fewer than two years, Chris Larangeira, moved out of their home for almost three weeks ahead of the 2021 Christmas holiday.

Angelina told castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino about the circumstances that resulted in Chris moving home with his mother temporarily.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it’s been a few weeks now,” she shared with the cameras. “Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair.”

She later told Mike that she reluctantly hired a lawyer as did Chris, who blocked her on social media and would not speak to her.

During the first episode of the new season, Angelina told Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese that things between her and her husband had become very tense.

Angelina and Chris briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram and she mentioned that their sex life was non-existent.

Tensions ran high between Angelina and Chris

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina held back tears as she spoke about the state of her marriage.

She revealed to Jenni that her husband went to a bar and was hanging out with a younger woman. She admitted to installing a tracking system on Chris’s car and learned that he went to a hotel room with another man and two women.

Just recently, Angelina and Chris were seen together celebrating his birthday on an Instagram live video. The couple put on a united front when they both attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in late May.

Following the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina posted to Twitter to say that she was thankful for the support of her castmates.

Angelina thanked her castmates for their support Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Fans had mixed reactions to Angelina’s wedding drama

Fans of the series had mixed reactions to the drama between Chris and Angelina. Many were sad that their young marriage had gotten to a rough place so quickly.

“You have friends and fans everywhere Angelina. You are never alone,” wrote one fan.

Fans of Angelina Pivarnick rallied around the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star after seeing her marriage troubles on the show’s latest episode. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

“You’ve been through the ups and downs with the JSFamily Vacation fam but you’re so blessed to have this awesome family in your life. Even if you have to deal with Vinny a lot, you still have the best family that has your back through hell and back,” penned a second viewer.

“Ok for real Is this Chris and Angelina thing for a storyline? I don’t know if I’m buying it,” claimed a third Twitter user.

Some Jersey Shore fans felt quite differently about the drama between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

“Not trynna be rude but we don’t need this much coverage on Angelina and her man/ex…but by all means if her and Vinny hook up keep ALL the footage,” joked a fourth fan.

A fifth follower questioned how Angelina’s psychic grandmother didn’t predict the troubles between the couple coming at their wedding.

To find out what happens next between Angelina and Chris, fans will have to tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.