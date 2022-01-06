Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast wants their kids to ‘do better,’ don’t want them doing reality TV

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hopes their kids don’t get into reality TV in the future. Pic credit: MTV

Over the last decade, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have watched as the cast has grown up from fist pumping at nightclubs to settling down and starting families of their own.

Almost all cast members are now parents, and they’ve done their best to set a good example for their kids.

While their kids have made brief cameos throughout the years, the last couple of seasons were the first time the children tagged along with their parents to the filming location.

Because of the pandemic and quarantine guidelines, the cast filmed alongside their children and their significant others.

Season 5 is no exception to that. When the group travels to the Florida Keys, their kids will be next to them.

Despite getting some screen time at such a young age, fans may be shocked to learn how the Jersey Shore cast feels about their kids following in their footsteps and pursuing a career in reality TV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast wants their kids to ‘do better’

Regardless of their children’s exposure to filming, it looks like the cast wants their children to choose a different career path. They recently spoke to TooFab and shared their thoughts on their kids following in their reality TV footsteps.

Jenni emphatically stated, “God, I hope not! As a parent, you want your kids to do better.”

Pauly and Nicole agreed with Jenni’s perspective and pleaded for their children to “be better than us please!”

There have been several new additions to the Jersey Shore kid crew this year. Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed baby Romeo shortly after Deena Cortese welcomed her second-born son Cameron. Deena and her husband Chris Buckner also have a 3-year-old son CJ.

The newest babies join Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s children Meilani and Greyson and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s children Giovanna, Lorenzo, and Angelo.

The only Jersey Shore cast member whose child does not film is Pauly DelVecchio’s daughter Amabella. He chooses to keep her out of the spotlight to protect her privacy.

Jersey Shore babies take their first family vacation

While their parents may not want them to do exactly as they’ve done, that didn’t stop them from taking their kids along for the Season 5 cast trip to the Florida Keys.

Fans will have a chance to get a closer look at the roommates as parents while their kids all bond with each other while on vacation.

The season will also mark the first official family vacation for the newest Jersey Shore babies.

The Season 5 trailer teased the debut of Mike’s son Romeo and Deena’s second-born son, Cameron.

Tune in tonight to catch all of the Jersey Shore kids in action.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.