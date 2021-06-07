Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Angelina wishes Chris a ‘Happy Birthday’ amid divorce speculation

Angelina Pivarnick wishes Chris Larangeira a “Happy Birthday” amid divorce rumors Pic credit: MTV

Despite recent divorce speculation, it looks like things are at least amicable between Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

During the premiere episode for the new season, Angelina and Chris were seen bickering back and forth during a video chat with the rest of their castmates.

The episode also showed headlines in the media about issues in their marriage and the cast became worried and tried calling Angelina.

She ignored their phone calls, which only caused more concern that some of the headlines were true and that she and Chris were headed for divorce.

Even though things don’t seem to be going too well for the newlyweds, Angelina recently sent birthday wishes to Chris.

Angelina sends birthday wishes to Chris amid divorce speculation

Angelina took a moment to wish Chris a “Happy Birthday” on her Instagram stories, proving that all is not completely lost between the two of them.

Angelina wishes Chris a “Happy Birthday,” Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Whether her post was made just to be kind or whether it hints that their marriage is still going strong remains to be seen.

Angelina is very active on social media and often posts photos of herself and videos of her night’s on the town surrounded by friends. Chris is rarely seen in any of the posts.

Chris also posts somewhat regularly on his own page and most recently shared a photo of him and Angelina as he congratulated her and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast following an MTV awards show.

In the photo, which was posted two weeks ago, Chris referred to Angelina as his wife. The post could indicate that they’ve worked through their marriage issues, but it could also just be a coverup for any spoilers that may occur in the new season.

The new season looks to focus on Angelina and Chris’s marital struggles

The premiere episode seemed to set fans up for a major storyline for Angelina involving her marriage.

While last season focused on her drama with the girls following her wedding, the focus now seems to be on her and Chris.

Angelina revealed to Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese that she and Chris were not really having sex, which is something she had brought up in the previous season as well.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also stepped in to try and figure out exactly what had gone wrong between the newlywed couple. His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, found him taping stories from the media on the wall in an attempt to find out what happened in their marriage and to try to help his friend.

He told Lauren he should be referred to as “The Investigation” from that point forward.

Angelina and Chris’s current marital status remains unknown but fans will be sure to get a deeper look at their issues as the season continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.