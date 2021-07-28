Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese’s co-stars rave over her glam look

Several Jersey Shore cast members showed their appreciation for Deena Cortese’s glammed-up look in her latest social media post comments section. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese showed off her glam look, prompting a positive response from her co-stars past and present.

The mother of two was dressed to impress in a halter-style wrap top which featured a low-cut front that showed off her decollete. The print was a funky mix of leopard and black, which looked gorgeous against her tanned skin.

Deena wore her reddish-colored tresses blown out straight. They fell seductively over one eye and down over her left shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she did not indicate why she was all glammed up for her latest social media snap, Deena penned in the caption of the image that this moment was one of the “five percent of the time when I actually put myself together.”

Deena, who is one of the original members of the cast of the OG seasons of Jersey Shore, is married to Christopher Buckner. The couple has two children: Christopher John (or CJ) and Cameron Theo.

Her stunning upload did not go unnoticed by several of her Jersey Shore co-stars, past and present, who raved over her glammed-up image.

Deena Cortese was applauded by her female pals

In response to this particular photograph, two of Deena’s closest pals from her Jersey Shore experience took time to comment along with thousands of fans who adored the snap.

Ex-castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who has maintained a close bond with Deena since formally leaving the series in 2012, shared her own appreciation post.

“Beautiful,” she wrote.

“My stunning meatball, let’s get drinks ASAP again,” penned Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who, along with Deena, were the “meatballs” of the series, a nickname they created and their co-stars used throughout the run of the original series.

Deena Cortese shares a bond with Sammi & Nicole

Deena has always been known as one of the castmates that do not create drama within the house. She is generally one of the calmest of the roommates and gets along with everyone.

After the Jersey Shore cast split in 2012, Deena continued her close friendships with Sammi and Nicole, albeit in different ways.

While Sammi did not generally interact with her other castmates once the show ended, she and Deena continued to speak. Sammi attended Deena’s bridal shower and her baby shower. She also attended Deena’s 2017 wedding, which was held in a winery along with castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Nicole and Deena have been a part of one another’s lives for years before their years as co-stars on Jersey Shore. She was an attendant at Nicole’s 2014 wedding to Jionni LaValle and has been invited to many family get-togethers throughout the years.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.