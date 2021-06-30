Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese stuns in a makeup-free selfie, cast reacts

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese stunned in a new makeup-free selfie which she posted to social media. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese looked stunning in a brand-new makeup-free selfie.

The reality television star, who gave birth to her second son Cameron Theo in early May, took the image as a way to encourage body positivity in her followers.

Deena wore her long, reddish-brown hair in waves which cascaded around her face. Her skin appeared flawless as she looked directly at the camera.

The reality star sported a strapless black top in the pic, where she was seated inside her home on a gray sofa.

A pony-tail holder was wrapped around her right wrist.

The 34-year-old encouraged her followers to “love your flaws” and “own your own quirks” in the caption.

Deena’s Jersey Shore castmates react

Deena’s Jersey Shore castmates reacted to the stunning selfie, and added their own positive remarks.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, “Gorgeous sis.”

Jersey Shore cast members Mike Sorrentino and Nicole Polizzi added their own remarks regarding Deena’s new snap. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi penned “YAS queen.”

Nicole, Mike, and Deena join Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley for this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where the group headed to the Poconos in Pennsylvania for some wintertime fun.

The season taped earlier this year at the Woodloch Resort. The cast was able to bring their significant others and children for this vacation. Deena invited her husband Christopher Bucker and their son CJ. Jenni brought fiancé Zach Carpinello and her kids Grayson and Meilani. Mike’s wife Lauren attended as did Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall and Angelina’s husband Chris.

The cast was introduced to Ronnie’s girlfriend Saffire Matos during this season of fun.

This will be the first time Nicole has spent a lengthy period of filming with her castmates since abruptly leaving the series in late 2019. Nicole’s return to Jersey Shore has added the punch in the arm needed to bring back the fun after two seasons of darker storylines.

JS fans spread positivity

Viewers of Jersey Shore also spread positivity regarding Deena’s social media upload. They appreciated her remarks about accepting one’s flaws while praising her for going makeup-free for the photograph.

“You are so pretty naturally! It’s unreal,” wrote one follower.

Jersey Shore’s viewers were supportive of Deena’s new social media snap. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

“Your natural look is your best look! Beautiful,” penned a second follower.

“Gorge!” clamed a third Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji.

Another fan added red hearts as their commentary.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.