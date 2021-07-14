Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese shares son Cameron’s milestone moment

Deena Cortese shared a sweet video that captured a milestone moment for infant son Cameron Buckner. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Deena Cortese thrilled fans with a new video that captured the excitement of her infant son Cameron Theo‘s milestone developmental moment.

At just 10 weeks old, the infant is already rolling over on his own.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star uploaded three separate videos to her social media account that documented these most exciting memories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also featured in one of the clips were Deena and husband Chris Buckner’s oldest son Christopher John, or CJ as he is called, as he cheered his baby brother on.

In the caption of the clips, Deena wrote, “Cameron’s first time rolling over !!! And a video of him doing his tummy time and lifting his head above his shoulders! He’s also grabbing so well! Mommy..daddy and big brother CJ are so impressed by our little Buck. Only 10 weeks and 3 days old and killing it! (Stop and CJ in the first video being the cutest big brother ever).”

Cameron was on his right side in the clip, and encouraged by Deena and CJ, who told him he could do it, the baby pushed himself until he rolled onto his back.

In a second video, the infant enjoyed some tummy time where he lifted his head up to look in front of him, and in the final clip, Cameron grabbed at an infant toy placed near his hands.

Deena Cortese is so proud of her sons

Deena clearly loves being a wife and mother and is so proud of both her children.

In the caption of a social media post seen below, she wrote that her family was her life. “A little bit of loud..a little bit of crazy and a whole lot of love,” Deena claimed.

Deena shared a Jersey Shore babymoon before Cameron’s birth

Prior to her son’s birth in early May, Deena and her husband Chris, along with son CJ, shared some special time together during the show’s winter trek to Pennsylvania where the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast united to enjoy snowy activities at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos.

She joined castmates, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Angelina Pivarnick for the filming of the second half of season four of the MTV reality series.

These core cast members were joined by Nikki Hall, Christopher Larangeira, Saffire Matos, Lauren Sorrentino, and Zack Carpinello, the significant others of Pauly, Angelina, Ronnie, Mike, and Jenni.

The cast’s shenanigans were captured for the cameras and these episodes are currently on air.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.