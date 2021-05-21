Deena Cortese has Jersey Shore fans smitten over latest picture of Cameron Theo

Deena Cortese shared a new photo of infant son Cameron Theo on her Instagram story to the delight of her followers. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese has Jersey Shore fans smitten over her latest photo upload of baby boy Cameron Theo.

Deena shared the snap to her Instagram story to the delight of her followers.

In her latest upload seen below, Cameron was seen laying in an item called Dock a Tot. This item allows a baby to comfortably lay on any surface, play, and even have some tummy time in a comfortable position.

The one and one-half-month-old infant was born to Deena and her husband Christopher Buckner on May 1. He is a little brother to Christopher John or CJ as his parents call him.

Cameron wore an adorable short-sleeved onesie.

The striped outfit fell down past his knees. His legs were exposed and his feet were covered with tiny gray socks.

Deena has gleefully shared pics of her “boys” since Cameron’s birth

Deena Cortese shared a sweet snap of her new baby Cameron Theo Buckner to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Deena has happily shared images of her boys to Instagram as she navigates the early days of life as a mother of two little boys.

The reality star, who will be featured in the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the final months of her pregnancy with Cameron, has delighted fans with images and captions which share the details of her daily life.

In the photo seen below, CJ helped to feed Cameron, assisted by his father Chris as the family enjoyed some quiet time in their New Jersey home.

In the caption of the snap, Deena said she was “truly blessed” and called the image “my entire world.”

Deena encourages CJ to spend time with his little brother

On May 6, five days after Cameron’s birth, Deena posted a slideshow of three snaps where CJ lovingly looked at his new little brother, warming the hearts of Deena’s fans so much they hit the “like” button on the photographs over 135,000 times thus far.

In the caption, Deena wrote, “Little brother and big brother bonding time. My heart is so full ..I’m such a proud mommy,” followed by the hashtags “my boys” and “boy mom.”

The three photos showed Christopher John or CJ as Deena and her husband Chris call their 2-year-old, as he looked down at his little brother who sat in a plush infant cradle with a personalized blanket atop him.

Deena was recently honored alongside her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates with two MTV Movie & TV Awards. She and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situaiton” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio appeared both in person and on Zoom at the event. The cast was recognized by MTV with the Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award. The reality show also won the golden popcorn for Best Docu-Reality series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning June 3 at 8/7c.