Jersey Shore: Critics call Jenn Harley ‘desperate’ after risque TikTok video

Jenn Harley is getting people talking lately and for once, it doesn’t have anything to do with her baby daddy, Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jenn shared a rather risque Tik Tok video, that has since been deleted from her account. In the video, she and her boyfriend Joe Ambrosole posed together provocatively.

The couple wore next to nothing as they posed together in their underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

They were both covered in paint and labeled the video as “art.”

It looks like Jenn’s followers certainly didn’t see it that way as several critics took to the comment section of a picture she posted from the shoot.

Many people found the video and post to be a bit too much and felt it was inappropriate.

Critics take aim at Jenn Harley after risque video

Before removing the full video from her social media accounts, several critics took to the comment section to ridicule her for sharing something that they felt should not have been public.

One hater mentioned Jenn’s 11-year-old son Mason and said, “I bet you[r] son loves seeing this come across his feed SMH. No respect for your kids. Keep it behind closed doors I can’t with her.”

Another person agreed and shared similar sentiments reminding Jenn that her “kids will be able to see this one day.”

One commenter thought the post made Jenn seem “desperate” as others thought she should have better judgment as a parent and keep things like that “off social media.”

Jenn Harley claps back at haters

While Jenn may have removed the video footage, she did share a still photo from the photoshoot.

When the haters continued to come after her, Jenn started clapping back at them and defending her shoot.

One person criticized her relationship with Joe and told her that their “on and off again” relationship was likely due to her sharing “way too much” and told her to “keep personal stuff personal.”

Jenn immediately lashed out at the follower and said, “lmfao what’s so personal about this ?? The paint?? I’m confused lol [laughing emoji].”

Clearly, Jenn didn’t agree with the harsh criticism she received for the post.

It’s unknown at this time why Jenn decided to remove the video from her page.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.