Jersey Shore cast takes aim at Vinny Guadagnino’s latest inspirational message

Vinny Guadagnino's Jersey Shore co-stars poked fun at him over his latest Instagram upload.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation took aim at Vinny Guadagnino‘s latest inspirational message. The reality television star posted two new photographs to his Instagram page where he sat atop an outdoor picnic table and looked down at his feet.

Vinny donned a backward black baseball hat for the snaps.

He wore a sleeveless, black t-shirt and loose pants. To complete his outfit, Vinny wore white athletic socks with gray stripes and black sneakers.

Behind the Jersey Shore star was a mountain area that overlooked other homes.

Vinny tagged the photo as being snapped at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. It is located end of the Santa Monica Mountains, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, said the LAParks website.

In the second snap, Vinny looked away from the camera. Both hands appeared to be adjusting his sock.

Vinny’s television family had their own comments about the photographs

Vinny added a metaphor as his statement in the caption of the photos “The lion and the tiger may be more powerful, but the wolf does not perform in the circus.”

This prompted his fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars to share their feelings regarding his comment and the photos.

“If you take [sic] advise from clowns don’t be surprised when your life turns into a circus,” wrote Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“I never knew we had to use so much tricep to tie our shoes,” joked Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“More like a tiny little field mouse,” penned Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Vinny maintains a nice-guy persona but is that the truth?

In a Reddit forum, a former story producer for Seasons 1 through 4 of the original Jersey Shore series saw Vinny in a different way then his nice-guy persona.

“Vinny was articulate and a smart young man,” claimed an unnamed story producer on Reddit.

He said that once he became famous, Vinny’s personality appeared to have changed.

“However, when I would see him outside of the show, he came off as slightly rude and with his nose in the air pretty high. I loved Vinny in season 1 because he was incredibly mature. But, as the fame progressed as well as the seasons, especially by season 3, he rode on his ego a lot, which arrogance isn’t cute, no matter how you slice it,” they claimed.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.