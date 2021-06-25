Jersey Shore cast has lots to look forward to at luxe Woodloch Resort

The cast of Jersey Shore will have a lot of fun days ahead on their vacation at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. Pic credit: @MTV

The Jersey Shore cast will have lots to look forward to at the luxe Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

The gorgeous resort is nestled in Hawley, Pennsylvania. on Lake Teedyuskung in the northeast Pocono Mountains Lake Region.

As the cast settles down, the show will utilize the resort’s grounds, which were being managed as a COVID-free bubble throughout production. Therefore only resort workers, show staff, and its cast were in the area.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Regular testing and keeping the area free from outsiders should result in an enjoyable experience for the cast which includes Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Also appearing this season are Pauly and Ronnie’s girlfriends Nikki Hall and Saffire Matos, Jenni’s fiancé Zack Carpinello, Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, and Deena and Angelina’s husbands Christopher Buckner and Chris Larangeira.

The Jersey Shore stars will have their pick of outdoor bonding activities where which are included in the resort’s fees.

What are the activities included at Woodloch?

There are plenty of things for the cast and crew to do during their stay. Included in the fun include archery, bumper boats, bumper cars, go-cars, indoor and outdoor pools, mini golf, boat tours, indoor ice-skating rink, art classes, paintball, mini golf, and bowling.

If the cast and crew are more inclined to spend their time at the resort relaxing they can get massages, partake in paint and sip classes, go fishing or just walk around the gorgeous grounds.

There are also nightly shows that include magicians, comedians, live music, and variety.

There are plenty of things for kids to do as well. Jenni’s children Meilani and Grayson attended this family-fun trip along with Deena’s son CJ.

Details regarding the season have been revealed

This season on Jersey Shore, the cast and crew are once again thrown another drama-filled situation. Angelina and Chris have experienced marital struggles which were compounded by his move out of their home. In response, Angelina spent a lot of time with friends, her outings caught on video via a doorbell camera.

Nicole will surprise Jenni for her birthday celebration, joining in on the fun of the vacation for the first time in two years with her friends.

Deena and Lauren will celebrate their respective pregnancies and Ronnie will introduce girlfriend Saffire to the group.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.