Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick seemingly calls Mike Sorrentino a ‘bad friend’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick appears to bash her relationship with Mike Sorrentino. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick had a stressful time this season.

She dealt with the aftermath of the downfall of her marriage to Chris Larangeira and the infidelity rumors spreading around her.

It didn’t help that her friend and costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino meddled in her business by talking to Chris and then sharing intel with the rest of the cast.

He and Angelina clashed throughout the season as she thought he was in the wrong to get as involved as he did.

Mike, however, thought Angelina needed to be more transparent and own up to the fact that she had other sidepieces.

As the season ended, frustrations continued to mount, and Angelina took to social media and seemed to blame Mike for some of her stress and anxiety.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick implies Mike Sorrentino is a ‘bad friend’

The Jersey Shore official Instagram page shared a clip from this season’s reunion episode, and several people commented, bashing Angelina for having bad skin.

They thought the close-ups of her didn’t look so hot, and they criticized her appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina chimed in to defend herself and blamed the stress and anxiety she was dealing with because of a friend’s involvement in her personal life.

She wrote, “Guys my skin was very bad during the taping of this reunion.”

She mentioned all of the “drama and stress” she had because of her divorce and also referenced a “so called friend” who “outed” her for “his own storyline.”

She continued to explain how hurt she was by his actions.

She said, “I didn’t need a bad friend like this.”

Angelina then shared that she hadn’t been sleeping much due to her “depression and anxiety” and even questioned if she should “throw in the towel” with the show.

Her comment appears to have been deleted from Jersey Shore’s post, but not before an MTV gossip page captured it.

Mike Sorrentino tells Angelina Pivarnick to ‘quit’

During the reunion, Mike and Angelina hashed out their issues even further as the two entered into a screaming match with each other.

Mike continued to insist that Angelina should own up to her infidelity as Angelina told him to stay out of her business.

Mike reminded her that they film a reality TV show and get paid to talk about their lives. He said if she didn’t want to do that, then she should just “quit.“

He then called Angelina “toxic” before storming off the stage.

Despite their turmoil, they were able to hug it out before the reunion ended. Fans should stay tuned to see if they can mend their friendship after everything that’s happened.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.