Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick says ‘it’s over with’ and she’s ‘moving on’ after losing paycheck

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has been in her fair share of drama with castmates and others while appearing on the MTV reality series.

Most recently, some of that drama happened while on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion special, with Angelina firing back at her castmate.

A week after the second part of the reunion aired, Angelina wasn’t included in Deena Cortese’s All-Star Fun Family Dinner special on MTV.

Angelina’s absence had fans wondering if there was still drama between her and Deena or another castmate which resulted in an invite not being extended.

However, as Monsters and Critics reported, Angelina clarified the reason for her absence, asking viewers not to go after Deena over it.

Angelina is letting fans know she’s “moving on” following this latest drama, even though she lost a paycheck due to not appearing on the special.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina says she ‘lost a paycheck’ and is ‘moving on’

On Thursday, Angelina fired off a series of tweets addressing Jersey Shore viewers and fans still commenting about her absence from Deena’s dinner special.

The episode aired last week on MTV with several castmates showing up at Deena’s home, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley.

Angelina wasn’t part of the dinner, nor were her castmates Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D. Based on previous comments, Angelina said she was in the area but indicated it wasn’t up to her or Deena, who was at the dinner.

“Let’s not argue over this crap. I can’t deal with anymore drama. From what I am told it was from behind the scenes ppl making this decision and I wasn’t invited,” Angelina said in one tweet.

She retweeted that comment above with another in which she said, “It’s over with. I lost the paycheck. Moving on.”

@angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina and Deena got into it during Family Vacation Reunion

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion was a two-episode special where the cast talked about what went down during Season 6. That included Angelina’s surprise engagement to model Vinny Tortorella, which took place in April on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

A report from The Sun first revealed Angelina and Tortorella were dating in February, as she’d mostly kept things private on social media about their relationship.

The Jersey Shore star had previously been married to Chris Larangeira for about two years. Their engagement occurred after a year of dating in January 2018, and they were married in November 2019. Larangeira filed for divorce in February 2022.

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina’s castmates were shocked by her sudden engagement to Tortorella. Several made jokes about it in confessional interviews and during a dinner featuring most of the cast with their significant others. Several of the women also grilled Angelina and “Vinny 2.0” about their situation.

That topic came up during the reunion (below), with JWoww getting asked if she wasn’t happy for Angelina after her engagement was revealed.

JWoww explained she was but had only known Tortorella for under 24 hours. She said that as Angelina’s girlfriends, she and her JS castmates were mostly asking questions to figure things out and make sure Angelina wasn’t rushing into such a big decision with him.

Other castmates, including Snooki and Deena, spoke up at the reunion. At one point, Deena brought up how she’d defended her castmate JWoww during that dinner scene after Tortorella proposed.

Angelina took exception to some of Deena’s remarks during the reunion (above), and the two started swearing and yelling at one another. After Deena pointed a finger and kept yelling, Angelina stood up and told her, “Don’t you raise your voice at me.”

Deena dared her castmate to come hit her, but Angelina said she had class, so she wouldn’t. Many viewers wondered if this or other drama during the JS season might’ve spilled over to Deena’s Fun Family Dinner. However, Angelina is saying it had nothing to do with Deena and made it seem it was a production decision.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premiere is TBA for MTV.