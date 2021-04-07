Jersey Shore alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in makeup-free selfie

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posted a stunning makeup-free selfie, thrilling her millions of Instagram followers. Pic credit: Instagram

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola stunned in a new makeup-free selfie. The gorgeous brunette posted the new snap to her Instagram account and fans flipped out over her natural look.

Sammi is one of the original members of the cast of the MTV series.

She starred on Jersey Shore from 2009 through 2012 alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sammi is very active on her social media account. She maintains a strong presence for her 3.2 million followers, who check her account for new updates and photographs.

The self-professed “sweetest b**ch you’ll ever meet” teased a new project in the caption of this stunning new snap and asked her followers to watch out for a new and exciting new business venture.

However, all fans could to was admire her gorgeous and naturally beautiful look.

Fans praised Sammi for her natural look

Fans of the former reality star praised her for a naturally beautiful look, which is in stark contrast to many of her former Jersey Shore castmates, who have reportedly had work done on their faces and bodies throughout the years.

In the image, Sammi wore her dark brown tresses blown out straight and pulled back away from her face. She looked directly at the camera and displayed a stunning face that was free of any enhancements, giving her a look younger than her 34 years.

“Natural beauty,” commented one follower.

“Perfect,” said a second fan.

Sammi Giancola fans commented positively on her latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: Instagram

“So pretty queen,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Just a natural beauty,” wrote a fourth fan followed by a fire emoji.

Sammi shared some exciting news

Sammi shared some exciting news with her followers in the photo’s caption.

“I can’t wait to announce what I’ve been working so hard on, very soon! Follow Sweetheart Coast so you don’t miss out!” she claimed.

Her new venture is called Sweetheart Coast, a boutique store that will launch sometime this year. Based on the name, the site will likely offer beach-related clothing and accessories.

Sammi is also the owner and operator of Sweetheart Styles. This site launched in 2013 and offered clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Along with the launch of her new venture, Sammi is getting ready to wed her longtime boyfriend Christian Biscardi. The couple became engaged in March 2019. They planned for a 2020 wedding but the coronavirus pandemic pulled the plug on a big event.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.