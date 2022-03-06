Jeremy Vuolo shares selfie with brother, Counting On fans gush over ‘twins’

Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie with his brother. Pic credit: TLC

The Vuolo family resemblance is uncanny.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie with his brother, and Counting On fans were shocked at how much the two looked alike.

It seems that Jeremy’s brother is visiting him and Jinger Duggar in California like her family did not too long ago.

Jeremy Vuolo and brother look like ‘twins’

Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie with his brother, Charles (or Chuck as he is nicknamed).

The Counting On star wrote, “Hey, brother 👊🏼”

The comment section lit up with followers who couldn’t get over how much the brothers look alike.

One commenter wrote, “Lol twins!”

Another mentioned the resemblance Chuck has to Dave Grohl, writing, “For a second there I thought you were with Dave grohl.”

Jessa Duggar also dropped by to comment, “twins.”

The comments just kept coming too. Another follower simply wrote, “Twins”

One more chimed in with, “You sure can’t deny that you are brothers! Wow! Hope you’re having a great time together!🙌”

What do we know about Charles Vuolo?

Aside from Charles Vuolo being Jeremy Vuolo’s older brother, Counting On fans may not know a whole lot. He goes by the nickname Chuck, which is typical.

Interestingly enough, Chuck seems to be more progressive and forward-thinking than the Duggars. He was talked about heavily in a Reddit thread from a few years back, and his views do not align with Jeremy and Jinger Duggar’s beliefs.

A quick look through his Instagram reveals his love for photography and a knack for different art. He seems to be very talented, and most of the photos speak for themselves. His following is small, with only Jinger and Jeremy following him, none of the Duggar siblings have.

Chuck Vuolo seems different from Jeremy Vuolo on several levels, but they appear to get along and enjoy spending time together. The two aren’t seen together much, and aside from the photo shared by Jeremy above, it’s unclear how often they hang out and spend time together.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are freer than some of the other members of the Duggar family but not as free as Jeremy’s brother, Charles Vuolo. They all come together, though, and that is interesting. Jeremy and Jinger are more worldly than some, which is why it isn’t terribly surprising that Chuck is who he is.