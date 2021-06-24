Jeremy Vuolo shares adorable photo of Felicity, says ‘She’s never met a stranger’

Jeremy Vuolo shared a snap of Felicity while on vacation in North Carolina. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have decided to stop sharing photos of their two little girls. It is a newer choice, as Felicity was shown quite frequently before Evangeline was born.

Now, they show Felicity from behind while keeping her face hidden. The same is being done for Evangeline as Jinger shared a selfie while wearing her and the back of her head was visible.

The couple is vacationing in North Carolina and has been sharing their adventures on Instagram. Coffee shops are their big thing, and it appears they have found a few to enjoy.

Jeremy Vuolo captures Felicity in her element

In the photo shared to Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram page, Felicity is seen from the back as she kneels to look out the window. She has grown into a little girl from the toddler viewers saw her as on Counting On. Her hair is longer and in a ponytail, and it remains curly.

He simply captioned the photo, “She’s never met a stranger.”

She has always been a spunky girl, and watching her grow up on Counting On was special. Felicity kicked off the big baby girl cousin boom when she was born in 2018, and from there, nine little girls have been born in a row.

What’s next for Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar?

Over the last several months, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have built their own separate brand. The Hope We Hold includes a home goods line, a podcast, and a recently released book.

Their social media activities have changed as well. Pulling back the sharing of their daughters was a big adjustment. Followers questioned the couple for months, even insinuating that something may have been wrong with Evangeline. That was not the case, and Jinger spoke out about their decision after being asked for months.

As Jeremy Vuolo continues to work in the pastoral field, preaching sermons and working at a church in California. Jinger continues to follow her husband on the adventures they take. She left Arkansas to move to Texas when she married Jeremy, and now they are in California.

What’s next for the couple remains unknown. Counting On has not been renewed by the network, but they did film an update earlier this year for TLCMe. If the show doesn’t return, Jinger and Jeremy will likely remain in the spotlight somehow as they are one of the fan-favorite Duggar couples.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.