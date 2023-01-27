Jeremiah Duggar shows off his ‘girls’

Jeremiah Duggar captured the snow Arkansas received earlier this week.

The Duggar son couldn’t wait to show off his wife, Hannah Wissmann, and their baby girl, Brynley Noelle, who is a little over a month old.

Hannah and Brynley posed for a snap for Jeremiah, who captioned the post, “My girls ♥️”

Little Brynley arrived on Christmas Day, a few weeks earlier than expected. She appears to be thriving based on the photo, and it is the first shared by the couple since the birth announcement came.

As the couple’s first anniversary approaches, they have their baby girl as a reminder of their honeymoon and their love.

Hannah sparkled with happiness as she held up her baby girl while posing for the photo in the snow.

Jeremiah Duggar is the latest Duggar sibling to welcome a child

When Brynley Noelle arrived on Christmas Day, Jeremiah Duggar joined the sibling group who are parents. His twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, welcomed his first child last May and is currently expecting his second child in May 2023.

Now, Jana Duggar and the other boys, Justin, James, Jackson, and Jason Duggar, are the only adult Duggar siblings who have yet to welcome children. Justin is the only married sibling of the group, and he and Claire Spivey have not yet fallen pregnant.

Brynley is the youngest Duggar grandchild, but that will change in May 2023, when two more Duggar grandchildren are due. Jed and Katelyn Nakatsu will welcome their daughter, Nora Kate, within a few days of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s son.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are living in a camper

Ahead of Brynley’s arrival, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed they remodeled a fifth-wheel trailer where they planned to live.

They worked on it when she visited Arkansas from Nebraska while planning their wedding. The couple had been rumored to have been dating for several months before announcing their courtship, even longer than Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu.

It’s unclear whether they will look for a home or continue to reside in the fifth wheel. They did a decent job remodeling it and making it homey for the couple and their daughter. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth did something similar when Gideon was born, but they now have a house.

For now, they are enjoying being first-time parents, and Jeremiah Duggar appears smitten with his wife and darling baby girl. They are his “girls.”