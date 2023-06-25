Jeremiah Duggar shares sweet birthday tribute to Hannah Wissmann

If you let him tell it, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann live in a fairytale.

The Counting On star and his wife have been married a little over a year and already have a little girl of their own.

Their love story wasn’t shown on the TLC show, though. Duggar fans had to follow their journey on social media and preferred to keep most of it private.

Jeremiah and Hannah don’t post much on social media, and when they do, it’s usually an update about their marriage or photos of their baby girl, Brynley.

This time, though, Jeremiah shared a sweet tribute to his wife. He celebrated Hannah’s birthday, and he made sure it was nothing short of romantically cheesy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, despite trying to time things perfectly, Instagram screwed it up for him.

Jeremiah Duggar pays tribute to Hannah Wissmann

On his Instagram page, Jeremiah put together a video for Hannah Wissmann and captioned it lovingly to celebrate her birthday.

He wrote, in part, “You are so sweet to everyone you meet, and have a way of making each person around you feel so cared for. Brynley and I love you more than words could ever say. Happy Birthday, Hannah!”

He also noticed the snafu he ran into with the “perfectly timed” music.

Jeremiah Duggar remains quiet amid family making headlines

Jeremiah Duggar has remained silent about the big things that have happened in his family.

He did not comment on anything related to Josh Duggar, his CSAM trial, and subsequent conviction, which landed him in federal prison.

He was also silent when Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets debuted on Prime Video.

Jeremiah and Hannah Wissmann have been focused on raising their little girl since she was born. Brynley made her debut on Christmas Day last year and has been the focus of many of their Instagram posts.

The couple does spend time with other married Duggar siblings, including Jeremiah’s twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu. Hannah and Katey are close and spend a lot of time together, likely due to Jeremiah and Jedidiah’s twin bond.

They will likely remain out of the spotlight, especially as their relationship wasn’t part of Counting On. They still have followers because of the show and the support of their family, but leading a life outside the spotlight seems to suit them.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.