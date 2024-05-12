Jeremiah Duggar shares Mother’s Day post for his ‘bride’ Hannah Wissmann

Jeremiah Duggar often gushes over his wife and the mother of his two daughters, Hannah Wissmann.

The former Counting On star shared a sweet and simple post for Hannah featuring Brynley and Brielle.

The couple offers updates on their lives quite frequently. Typically, it’s an Instagram post with a few photos, mainly about Hannah and the girls.

Earlier this year, Jeremiah and Hannah celebrated two years of marriage. They welcomed their first daughter, Brynley, on Christmas Day 2022. It was just nine months after the couple tied the knot.

Brielle was born a few months ago and made the couple a family of four.

Jeremiah captioned the Mother’s Day share, “Happy Mothers Day to my wonderful bride, Hannah!”

Will Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have more children?

There’s always speculation about which Duggar sibling will have the most children. Growing up with 18 siblings has likely swayed their decision one way or the other.

Currently, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are on track to have the most children among the siblings. Still, if Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann continue on their current path, they could quickly end up with as many or more children.

Josh and Anna Duggar have the most children, with seven little ones. However, given his current situation and the length of time he will remain incarcerated, seven is likely their stopping point.

Jeremiah and Hannah haven’t talked much about their future plans since their courtship and wedding weren’t part of Counting On before it was canceled.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann remain close with the Duggars

Despite the ups and downs experienced by the Duggar family, some siblings remain close to their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jeremiah Duggar is part of the second set of twins in the family, and his relationship with Jedidiah Duggar is solid. The twins and their wives frequently hang out, and their children will likely have a close bond.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are also close with Jeremiah and Hannah. They have done bike riding together and other adventures, including family campouts.

The couple seems centered around family, as they are close to Hannah’s family in Nebraska. Her relationship with her sisters resembles Jeremiah’s and Jedidiah’s, but the girls aren’t twins.

As they enjoy celebrating Mother’s Day, there are likely more celebration posts on the way from some of Jeremiah Duggar’s siblings.

