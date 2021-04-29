Jenny and Sumit are fighting COVID-19 — 90 Day Fiance stars reveal diagnosis as India is crippled by virus

Jenny and Sumit have faced a lot of obstacles to stay together as a couple, and their latest struggle is with Covid-19. Pic credit: TLC

Fan favorites from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, revealed over Instagram that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

From their shared Instagram, they said, “We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap. Love you all.”

They went on to thank their fan community for their prayers and well wishes.

Jenny and Sumit were filming for 90 Day Fiance in India when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March of 2020, and much of their time that season was spent trying to figure out how Jenny could stay in India with her tourist visa soon expiring.

India has been battling a particularly deadly wave of Coronavirus and faces challenges with a lack of testing and equipment, under-reporting, lack of infrastructure, and vaccine availability.

Jenny and Sumit’s situation in India has been stressful

On 90 Day Bares All, Jenny and Sumit explained that they have been relying on Jenny filing for tourist visa extensions so that they could stay in India together.

Jenny is in the high risk category for COVID-19 complications since she is over 60. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

The alternative for Jenny’s visa would be the spousal visa in India, but they do not have Sumit’s family’s blessing. In fact, Sumit’s family is against their marriage because of their large age gap. Sumit does not want to get married without his family’s approval.

The last option for the couple would be for Jenny to apply for the K-1 visa so Sumit can go to America, but he wants to be close to his parents, and obtain have their blessing.

Before their COVID-19 diagnosis, they quarantined together during their time on the show and always discussed how careful they were being in an effort to stay safe. Jenny’s age puts her in the high-risk category for COVID-19 complications.

What’s next for the Jenny and Sumit?

Jenny and Sumit have a large fan base of people who are interested in their quirky relationship and who want to see them succeed. They have been a part of a few 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, but it is unclear if they will be featured again on The Other Way.

With Jenny being 61 and Sumit being 32 they have faced a lot of adversity. When they were on 90 Day Bares All, Sumit admitted that he was shocked by how old Jenny looked when they met in person, a remark that made Jenny cry and walk out of the interview.

It appears that Jenny forgave Sumit for his remarks before their COVID-19 diagnosis and the couple is focused on recovering and staying strong together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.