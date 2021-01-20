90 Day Fiance: Sumit’s parents worry about his future with ‘old Jenny’ — age still hinders romance

90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten continues to face opposition from Sumit Singh’s parents. Pic credit: @jan_frmsan/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh continue to face difficulties in their May-December romance. The couple has been together for quite a while now but has yet to take their relationship to the next level.

Despite their efforts to fight for their love, Sumit and Jenny just couldn’t push through with their wedding. It seemed the biggest hindrance is the strong opposition of Sumit’s parents, who find Jenny’s age a major concern.

90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh share updates about romance

On 90 Day Bares All, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh shared the latest updates in their life together in India. The couple continues to live under the same roof despite the complicated situation with Sumit’s family.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jenny revealed that when the pandemic hit, travel in and out of the country was restricted. She was only able to stay because she applies for a visa extension every month.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star knows she could get kicked out of the country at any moment if her future visa extension doesn’t get approved. Host Shaun Robinson suggested the obvious solution to Jenny’s problem — marrying Sumit.

But the 63-year-old reality star knew it wouldn’t be easy. Jenny Slatten said Sumit Singh “doesn’t seem to want to separate from his family.” She added that she’s not satisfied with their relationship not being married.

Sumit’s parents worry about his future with Jenny

By the looks of it, Sumit Singh’s hands are still tied when it comes to marrying Jenny Slatten. The 90 Day Fiance star has been fighting for their relationship but his parents just wouldn’t budge on their opposition.

In the same episode, Sahna and Anil Singh continue to express their dismay at the couple’s romance. They made it very clear that they’re still not accepting Jenny as Sumit’s future wife.

While Anil considers Jenny a “very good lady,” that doesn’t seem enough to get their approval. Apparently, his main issue with the 90 Day Fiance celeb is her age difference with Sumit.

90 Day Fiance star Sumit Singh’s parents, Anil and Sahna Singh oppose to his relationship with Jenny Slatten. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Jenny lashes out at Sumit’s parents over age remarks

Sumit Singh’s father, Anil Singh, pointed out that “most people in the world marry each other with the same age group.” He added that less than one percent only marry someone with a huge age gap.

Anil also expressed his fear that in ten years time, his 90 Day Fiance son will be stuck taking care of Jenny Slatten. He said he worries that no one will take care of Sumit in the future, especially if he doesn’t get a child of his own.

It’s clear that Jenny wasn’t happy with Sumit’s parents’ opinion about her age. The reality star fired back at them, saying she’s “in better health than them.” It doesn’t seem like the drama between them will be over anytime soon.

Stream the latest episodes of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+.