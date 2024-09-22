Jennifer Pedranti hailed as ‘breath of fresh air’ amid chaotic RHOC season

Jennifer Pedranti is in her second season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She was introduced to the cast by Tamra Judge, who then threw her under the bus in her freshman season.

However, Jennifer was resilient and returned for another go-round, making new friends along the way.

Much of this season has focused on Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador, despite Alexis only being a “friend of” the cast.

Viewers are growing tired of Alexis and Tamra Judge and have moved their focus to the other women in the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer seems to be quickly moving into a fan-favorite position in her sophomore season.

Jennifer Pedranti dubbed ‘breath of fresh air’

Jennifer Pedranti spent some time guest-bartending at Jim Bellino’s establishment, sharing moments from the night on Instagram.

The comment section lit up with praise for the sophomore Housewife.

One viewer said, “You are such a breath of fresh air on this show! 🔥🙌.”

Another wrote, “You are the prettiest ever !!!! Don’t let anyone ever put out your fire Jen !!!!🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Someone else called Jennifer “the sweetest” they’ve seen on Bravo in a long time.

Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Jennifer Pedranti is standing out on RHOC

This season of The Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t been easy for Jennifer Pedranti.

She has had to face some difficult things while filming, including the revelation that she was facing eviction with nowhere to live. The most recent episode featured a conversation with her son, Dawson, who revealed he wanted to live with his dad.

Things between her and Tamra Judge haven’t been reconciled, either. Unfortunately, there is still more drama to come between them in the upcoming episodes, and there will likely be some back-and-forth at the reunion.

One good thing that came out of this season for Jennifer was her friendship with newbie Katie Ginella. Gina Kirschenheiter brought Katie into the group, and their friendship was fractured at the beginning when the comments about Heather Dubrow staging paparazzi came to light.

Katie gushed over Jennifer on her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, revealing they have a close friendship even though filming ended.

This season will bring more drama with Jennifer and her now-fiance, Ryan Boyajian. She should be celebrating with him and his family, but instead, the RHOC women have plenty to say about him and his alleged activities.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.