Jennifer Aydin seemingly seals her fate on RHONJ as Andy Cohen reacts to recent meltdown

We had an inkling for quite some time that Jennifer Aydin would not be asked to return for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, if there was doubt that Jennifer hindered the show, there shouldn’t be any now.

People are dragging her online for visiting a Jersey Mike’s location at the airport and shaming an elderly employee and several other staff members.

There’s already been fallout from the incident, the first being her removal from a Housewives event she recently promoted alongside Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice.

The trio was scheduled to set sail on a Caribbean cruise with a group of Bravo fans in September.

However, Dolores and Teresa will have to go on without Jennifer, because she has since been removed from the event.

Will the second fallout be an official pink slip from Bravo?

Andy Cohen recently commented on Jennifer’s rant and wasn’t impressed with her behavior.

Andy Cohen says Jennifer Aydin caused ‘so much trouble’ for herself

Andy Cohen recently returned to his radio show and commented on all the Bravo news while he was out.

Of course, Jennifer’s latest antics were a topic of conversation and the Bravo boss reasoned that Jennifer caused the drama on herself.

“Is the expression an ‘unenforced foul’ or something, where you cause harm to yourself?” questioned Andy, who noted that Jennifer “melted down” at the eatery.

He also had some advice for the mom of five, who’s getting backlash from the video she posted online.

“You know what? Just before you hit send on the post, take a beat and say, ‘How is this going to land?” suggested Andy. “I was just like, how are you going to cause so much trouble for yourself?”

Is this the end for Jennifer on RHONJ?

Jennifer was already on thin ice with RHONJ due to the blogger scandal and her physical altercation with Danielle Cabral in Season 14.

However, the recent Jersey Mike situation might be the final nail in the coffin for the 47-year-old and fans of the show agree.

“The way you treat hardworking people is disgraceful and disgusting,” wrote a commenter on her page. “Good luck getting back on bravo.”

Someone tagged Andy and said, “she’s not a good look for Bravo. I just can’t believe how mean and tone deaf she is…”

“You don’t need a reality show; you need a reality check! Shame on you for the way you think you can treat people! This got you attention but not good attention!” Added someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “You’ve canceled yourself. Good riddance,”

Another added, “There is a reason you’re not coming back. You are not a celebrity😂.”

Do you think this is the end for Jennifer Aydin?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.