Jennifer Aydin says she would welcome her own spinoff show


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin is open to a spinoff show about her family
Jennifer Aydin says she would welcome her own spinoff show. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin has only been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for three seasons, but she’s certainly made a memorable impression already.

Some fans love the outspoken Housewife with her over-the-top designer labels and brash attitude.

Other viewers would prefer if Jennifer didn’t blurt out any and every thought that came to her mind.

While Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania have taken a liking to Jennifer and her antics, the other Housewives are not her biggest fans.

Jennifer has butted heads with Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider.

But if she gets her own way, she’ll be flying solo without her fellow Housewives anyway.

The 43-year-old recently revealed that she would be open to her own spinoff show.

Jennifer Aydin explains why she’s open to a spinoff show

For the record, there is no spinoff in the works quite yet, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star would be open, should the possibility arise.

During a chat with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jennifer shared why she would welcome the idea.

“I feel that there’s power in sharing your story,” remarked the RHONJ star.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t like to air on camera, especially my parents [and] the Middle Eastern culture that we come from. It’s very taboo to air your dirty laundry out there. But I feel that those are the instances where people find you most relatable.”

While Jennifer’s storyline on the show has mostly revolved around her dynamic with her costars, we’ve also seen quite a bit of her family life.

And she would share a lot more about her family if a spinoff ever becomes reality.

Jennifer Aydin’s show would focus on family

Last season Jennifer opened up about her brother’s sexuality, something that was kept quiet in her family for years.

And during Season 11, we’ll witness the broken relationship between Jennifer and her mom.

The New Jersey Housewife moved her dad in to live with her to prevent him from being mistreated by her mom.

But as you can imagine, Jennifer’s mom did not take that very well, and their issues will continue to play out as the season goes on.

And we would see more moments like these if the Aydin family got their own show.

“It’s not always this whole beautiful facade that we put up,” noted Jennifer.

“If you dig a lot deeper, everyone’s got a story to share. And I feel like there’s no reason to be embarrassed about it. Use that as inspiration for someone to feel that they’re not alone. So, I’m all for sharing my life as long as my family was into it. I’ll definitely welcome that spinoff.”

Would you watch a spinoff with Jennifer Aydin and her family?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

