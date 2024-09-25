Jennifer Aydin questions why Dolores Catania doesn’t defend her on RHONJ: ‘Maybe she doesn’t like me that much’

Jennifer Aydin has been friends with Dolores Catania for years, but their bond was tested on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

Viewers have criticized Dolores throughout the years for rarely picking sides and staying on good terms with the entire cast.

At times during Season 14, it seemed like she was finally picking a side.

Then, as the season concluded, she was again friendly with the entire cast.

In a new All About The Real Housewives podcast interview, Jennifer said “there’s no bad blood” between her and Dolores.

“We don’t really talk,” the 47-year-old added, revealing that her co-star has been busy since filming wrapped on RHONJ Season 14.

Jennifer then expressed disappointment with Dolores telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she would bring Teresa Giudice and Jenn Fessler back for Season 15.

Dolores ruffled feathers with a WWHL appearance

The mother of five said she reached out to Dolores and that her supposed friend said she initially wanted to bring every cast member back but was pushed to pick just two.

Jennifer said she doesn’t fully understand why Dolores yelled at her during Teresa’s Namaste B$tches live podcast event, either.

“I’m just wondering why is it your instinct to always be against me? That’s weird when you’re friends with someone,” Jennifer added on the podcast.

She then mentioned the season finale taping, when Danielle Cabral threw a pitcher at her, and Teresa tried to defend her. Dolores didn’t do a thing during the altercation.

Jennifer said that her autopilot on the show is to defend both Teresa and Dolores, so it’s disconcerting that Dolores doesn’t ride for her the same way.

Ultimately, Jennifer wonders whether Dolores likes her as much as she likes her.

Jennifer is ready to tell her side of the story

“I love her to death, but it is what it is. She’s not going to pick me. I’m not going to be her first choice, and we’re good,” the veteran cast member added.

Jennifer has already called out Danielle Cabral on the podcast and revealed what didn’t make it to the screen.

She also called out Margaret Josephs for “burning” her while filming the series.

The podcast appearance comes as producers and Bravo mull RHONJ’s future.

Details have trickled out that the cast will be revamped for Season 15 to take the show in a different direction.

We probably shouldn’t expect any announcements about who will return until 2025.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.