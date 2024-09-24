Jennifer Aydin claims she let Danielle Cabral ‘abuse’ her while filming RHONJ: ‘I wanted to be a good employee’

Jennifer Aydin has stayed silent long enough.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has largely avoided podcasts this season to let the show play out.

The first half of her appearance on the All About The Real Housewives Podcast went live on Tuesday morning, and one of the biggest talking points was her feud with Danielle Cabral.

The pair were fast friends during RHONJ Season 13, but things went off the rails in Season 14 after Jennifer aired her feelings about who Danielle is as a person after a charity event that divided the cast.

Jennifer shoved Danielle out of her face in one of the most shocking scenes of the series, leading to Danielle whacking her with a plastic cup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pair then crossed paths again at Teresa Giudice’s Namaste B$tches podcast event, and we saw Danielle tell Jennifer that she looked like “s**t.”

Now, Jennifer is setting the record straight about what happened that night, and it doesn’t sound pretty.

“I let her abuse me the night of the Namaste B$tches podcast,” Jennifer told hosts Roxanne and Shantel.

Jennifer wanted to follow the rules producers set

“She abused me in that room, and I just sat there and took it because I wanted to be a good employee,” Jennifer said.

“I wanted to be respectful, and I just thought it was getting so ugly,” she added, noting that none of her fellow cast members stood up for her and that some even “yelled” at her.

Jennifer recalls walking out of the room crying and yelling at producers because she felt it was “too soon” for the two women to film together again.

“You put me in a four-by-four with her and let her antagonize me,” she recalls telling producers.

“I am told I can’t do anything,” Jennifer continued, revealing that they weren’t allowed to torment each other.

Of course, the two again came to blows at Rails Steak House.

Jennifer confirmed the fan theories that Danielle threw a pitcher at her that was cut from the show but maintained that it was a plastic pitcher.

The mother of five said she aimed to keep cool at Rails Steak House because she “didn’t want to be physical.”

Despite showing remorse for her reflex of shoving Danielle when she was in her face at Teresa’s Tulum-themed party, Jennifer doesn’t think Danielle has shown a shred of remorse.

“I saw my behavior. I would have liked the opportunity to say I wish it didn’t go down that way and see what she had to say. I feel like I could move on, but it takes two,” Jennifer concluded.

RHONJ reboot buzz could lead to minimal changes

RHONJ Season 14 concluded on Bravo last month. In the aftermath, Danielle laughed about hitting Jennifer at Joe Gorga’s comedy event, even going as far as saying it was far more fun to watch the scene back with a group of friends.

Despite much media attention that the show is headed for a reboot, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned with much lower ratings, signaling that maybe RHONJ isn’t in as bad a place as first thought.

We should get news about casting in the coming months, but something tells us that Danielle and Jennifer will not be back regardless.

Danielle will be a liability if she can fly off the handle quickly, while Jennifer has now called out production, which won’t do her any favors for a contract for Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.