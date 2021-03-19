Jennifer Aydin spoke out about her drinking during Teresa Guidice’s pool party. Pic Credit: Rodolfo Martinez

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has denied the claim that she drinks alcohol to numb her pain.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bravo television star admitted that the claims are “100 percent not true.”

Jennifer claimed her drinking was not something she did often enough for her RHONJ castmates and friends to be concerned over.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am only a social drinker and because I don’t drink that often, I don’t know my tolerance,” she admitted.

Jennifer claimed that when castmate Teresa Giudice wanted everyone to play tequila pong at her adults-only pool party, she didn’t want to be “negative Nancy.” She wanted to be a team player.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jennifer admitted she drank too much that fateful day

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice played tequila pong during a pool party. Pic credit: Bravo

“It got the best of me,” she admitted.

Jennifer said that watching the video back of herself so inebriated was “hysterical.”

She said she threw up four times that night and noted that RHONJ castmate Margaret Josephs drove past her and saw her throwing up on the side of the road.

Jennifer said her first instinct was to ask Margaret if she got it on camera. When Margaret said she thought about it but decided not to, Jennifer joked that would have been “TV gold.”

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer revealed just how much liquor she consumed that afternoon.

Jennifer admitted she began her day drinking with coconut rum. That was followed with vodka and tequila shots.

“Any idea how many shots you did at Teresa’s?” Andy asked.

“I lost count after 10,” said Jennifer.

“You know, I was really eager to see [the pool party] played back because I don’t remember anything after going into the pool for tequila pong,” she admitted.

Jennifer said she’s never gotten that drunk again

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are (l-r) Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: Bravo/Rodolfo Martinez

In a teaser for the remainder of the season, Jennifer admitted she never got that drunk again, in spite of how she is portrayed this season as a woman who cannot hold her liquor.

In a video of the event, which was shared on the show’s website, Jennifer told Margaret, “I see two of you” after being surrounded by fellow housewives Teresa, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider after stumbling.

As far as suggestions that she might have a drinking problem, it was Jackie Goldscheider who said this about Jennifer’s drinking, “She numbs herself through a lot of her issues.”

In response, Jennifer remarked, “I don’t know where they’re coming from. mean, numbing, what pain? Yes, I’m stressed out. I was dealing with the drama of my parents — I’m still dealing with the drama of my parents … but if I want to let loose and have a good time, last time I checked, I was 21 and over. Thanks!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.