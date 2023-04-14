Jennie Garth is a lady in red for DWTS throwback

Jennie Garth has plenty of television moments to look back on from her extensive and stellar career.

The actress spent 10 seasons on Beverly Hills 90210 and 4 seasons on the sitcom What I Like About You.

Those are just a couple of her accomplishments as an actress.

However, this week Jennie opted to look back on her time on reality television.

Jennie appeared on Season 5 of Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For Throwback Thursday, Jennie shared a video from her stint on the dancing show where she killed and looked fabulous doing it.

Jennie Garth stuns in red for Dancing with the Stars memory

Taking to Instagram, Jennie posted a video of her and Derek doing the Mambo on the show.

The blonde beauty rocked a red cutout dress that was super short in the front and had long feathers in the back. Derek sported black pants and a white shirt with a hat, which he only wore for part of the dance.

They killed the Mambo and appeared to be having the best time in the ballroom.

“#TBT to Season 5 DWTS with then newbie @derekhough This was his first season on the show, and I was always a nervous wreck on LIVE night, but he made me laugh all the time and told me to just have fun….so that’s what we did! I’ll never forget that wild ride! Please enjoy this Masterclass edition of The Mambo 🤣🧡JG #mambo #dancingwiththestars #spraytan,” was the caption on her IG post.

Jennie and Derek had a great run making it to the final four, where they were eliminated, coming in fourth place. The season also brought Derek’s most embarrassing moment on the show.

It was the second week, and the two were doing the Quickstep to KT Tunstall’s Suddenly I See. They did a fabulous job until the last few seconds when Derek literally dropped Jennie and ended up on the floor himself.

Jennie Garth promotes golf for good health

The 51-year-old actress took up golf during the pandemic but quickly learned there were more benefits to the sport than social distancing. Thanks to her avid golfer husband, Dave Abrams, Jennie now spends a lot of time on a golf course as it serves a greater purpose for her.

Speaking with Golf Digest, Jennie opened up about being diagnosed with osteoarthritis in her mid-forties and how golf has helped her with the disease.

“I think that with osteoarthritis one of the most important things is moving and staying mobile and active, and golf does that for me,” she expressed. “It’s a great low impact alternative to exercise. It’s not just physical exercise, it’s mental exercise. It’s so rare that you get those two things together in one activity. You’re moving parts of your body that you may not have realized were stiff or you might be feeling some pain from. It’s helped me significantly.”

Jennie wants other women to consider golf, as the health benefits are amazing, and plus, it’s a lot of fun.

Those who follow Jennie Garth on social media know she often shares snaps from her time on the course with her man.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.