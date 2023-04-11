Jennie Garth gave her followers some Monday motivation as she showed off her intense gym routine this week.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress shared a video wearing a pair of black high-shine leggings with a matching sports bra and a black sweatshirt that she later removed.

She completed her look with a pair of white Nike sneakers and left her long blonde hair down in loose waves, with the front section pulled back.

The 51-year-old filmed her Monday workout, which included a series of abs-focused exercises, including mountain climbers, toe taps, crunches, and planks.

Jennie wrote an inspiring caption to motivate her one million followers and said, “Today’s focus CORE 💪🏻 Strengthening your core is so important to overall health and longevity! A strong core supports your back and makes everything feel stronger. So remember to take some time to tone and strengthen those abs 😎.”

She then tagged her personal trainer as Jason at Alive Fitness.

Jennie Garth reveals her workout routines and diet tips

Jennie has been working out with Jason for a while and often shares her workouts either by live streaming or posting videos after.

She uses a combination of bodyweight exercises, weight machines, and free weights to achieve her slim and toned physique.

Her followers often ask what she eats in a day, to which Jason replies that he recommends a paleo diet. A paleo diet includes fresh meat, fish, fruits, veggies, and healthy fats and avoids sugar, processed foods, and trans fats.

Pic credit: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie also revealed in a comment that she recommends raw protein bars for refueling before and after a workout. She replied to a follower who queried the best things to eat and said, “It’s so hard! He says to eat protein afterward. I usually grab a raw protein bar and eat half before and half after.”

Pic credit: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth shares her favorite breakfast

Jennie always looks fit thanks to her vigorous private workout program, however, diet also plays a big part in keeping her in shape.

She recently revealed that she doesn’t eat dairy products and said, “I always want to share my tips on how we can live healthier, longer and happier lives. The foods we eat are the key to our mental and physical health!”

She went on to tell her followers about one of her favorite powerhouse breakfasts, which included coconut milk yogurt, berries, almonds, chia seeds, and homemade granola.

Whatever she’s eating or doing in the gym is paying off for Jennie, she looks great!